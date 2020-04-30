You are here

Italian PM warns regions against unilateral moves to lift restrictions

Autonomous moves by lone regions would be considered illegitimate, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said. (AFP)
  • Italy has registered 27,682 coronavirus deaths, the highest tally in Europe
  • Autonomous moves by lone regions would be considered illegitimate, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says
ROME: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday some Italian regions might be able to roll back coronavirus restrictions more rapidly than others but warned local authorities against acting unilaterally.
Italy has registered 27,682 coronavirus deaths, the highest tally in Europe, and has introduced some of the toughest lockdown measures in the world, which look certain to tip the fragile economy into a deep recession.
But regions run by rightist parties, who are not part of the national government, have kicked back against plans for a gradual, staggered easing of curbs that Conte says is vital to prevent a renewed surged of infections.
Highlighting the growing discord, Calabria, the toe of Italy’s boot, has announced that bars and restaurants in its region can reopen immediately so long as they have outdoor tables — a month ahead of the government’s proposed schedule.
In a speech to parliament, Conte said he would be willing to work with regions in future to enable them to relax measures ahead of time if they had particularly low rates of infection.
“There will not be a plan based on sudden initiatives by individual local authorities, but rather one based on scientific findings,” Conte said.
Autonomous moves by lone regions would be considered illegitimate, he added, opening the way for confrontations with regional chiefs set on defying the central government.
Conte acknowledged that the economy faced an unprecedented slump and confirmed the latest Treasury forecast for a contraction of 15 percent in the first half of the year.
Data released on Thursday showed the economy shrank by 4.7 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months thanks to the lockdown. However, the slump was less pronounced than expected, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 5.0 percent quarterly fall.
Conte said a new stimulus package to support the economy, due to be presented in a few days, would include €15 billion ($16.3 billion) for companies and €25 billion directly for payroll workers and the self-employed.
Acknowledging that the slow withdrawal of restrictions was causing upset, Conte said he had to act cautiously to avoid a potentially catastrophic resurgence of infections.
“I’ll say this clearly, at the risk of appearing unpopular. The government cannot immediately ensure a return to normality ... we are still in this pandemic,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Italy

US Democratic presidential bet Joe Biden picks vetting team as he searches for running mate

Updated 38 min 29 sec ago
AP

US Democratic presidential bet Joe Biden picks vetting team as he searches for running mate

  • ‘Selecting a vice presidential candidate is one of the most important decisions in a presidential campaign’
  • Joe Biden, a former vice president himself, has committed to picking a woman
Updated 38 min 29 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden announced Thursday the four co-chairs of his vice-presidential vetting team, starting the search for his running mate in earnest.
Former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Apple executive and longtime Biden aide Cynthia Hogan will serve as co-chairs on the committee.
They’ll work with vetting teams led by former White House counsel Bob Bauer, campaign general counsel Dana Remus and former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco to evaluate Biden’s options and collect information on each candidate to help him make his decision.
“Selecting a vice presidential candidate is one of the most important decisions in a presidential campaign and no one knows this more than Joe Biden,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “These four co-chairs reflect the strength and diversity of our party, and will provide tremendous insight and expertise to what will be a rigorous selection and vetting process.”
Biden, a former vice president himself, has committed to picking a woman and has told donors his team is thinking about naming his running mate far in advance of the August Democratic convention.
Biden has offered some hints about his thinking. He frequently says he’s looking for someone who’s “simpatico with where I want to take the country.” He’s also said he can easily name 12 to 15 women who meet his criteria but would likely seriously consider from six to 11 candidates. Biden has given no indication of whether he’ll look to the Senate, where he spent six terms, to governors or elsewhere.
Those believed to be potential picks include some of Biden’s former primary opponents, such as Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as some women outside Washington, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Topics: Joe Biden US US elections

