Man accused of Iran death plot in Denmark goes on trial

The entrance of the court in Frederiksberg, Copenhagen. (File/AFP)
COPENHAGEN: The trial of a Norwegian-Iranian man accused of espionage and attempted murder in Denmark on behalf of Iran, opened Friday in Roskilde, west of Copenhagen.
The 40-year-old is accused of preparing the assassination of an Iranian exile, leader of an Arab separatist group, ASMLA (the Arab Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz), prosecutor Soren Harbo told the court.
The accused, who denies the charges, is said to have carried out an intelligence operation in Denmark “on the orders and under the instructions of the Iranian intelligence service,” according to the indictment consulted by AFP.
He is alleged to have photographed and filmed around the home of the exile for three days in September 2018.
To thwart the planned attack, the Danish Intelligence Service (PET) and the police carried out a major operation on September 28, 2018, which paralyzed the country for several hours.
Copenhagen believes the foiled attack was instigated by the Iranian regime in retaliation for an attack in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, that killed 24 people in September 2018.
Tehran has formally denied the plan to attack in Denmark.
A verdict is expected at the end of June.

WASHINGTON: US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former staffer, saying the incident she claims occurred in 1993 “never happened.”
“They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said of the accusations made by Tara Reade, a former staffer in his US Senate office.
Biden, who broke a month of silence on the accusations with his statement, said Reade’s then-supervisor and former senior staffers in his office “have said, unequivocally, that she never came to them and complained or raised issues.”

