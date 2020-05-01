You are here

  • Home
  • Ethical iftar offers Londoners an online challenge for Ramadan amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethical iftar offers Londoners an online challenge for Ramadan amid coronavirus outbreak

1 / 4
A green iftar usually held in London is going online to help make the meals more ethical. (Supplied)
2 / 4
Food is served at the green iftar at Rumi’s Cave in London during Ramadan 2019. (Supplied)
3 / 4
Singers Sakinah Le Noir (R) and Rabiah Mali (L) — sisters who perform as Pearls of Islam — came up with the idea for the ethical challenge. (Supplied)
4 / 4
Food is served at the green iftar at Rumi’s Cave in London during Ramadan 2019. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmdgh

Updated 19 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

Ethical iftar offers Londoners an online challenge for Ramadan amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Muslims will be encouraged to share iftar meals with family and friends in a safe environment as part of the ethical iftar challenge 2020 between May 4-10
  • Reducing food waste, minimizing plastic use and eating less meat are on the ethical iftar menu
Updated 19 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: A green iftar usually held in London is going online to help make the meals Muslims eat after fasting more ethical.
The week-long challenge also aims to keep Muslim Londoners connected during Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Muslims will be encouraged to share iftar meals with family and friends in a safe environment as part of the ethical iftar challenge 2020 between May 4-10.
Participants can also gift food to neighbors and donate to food banks.
Reducing food waste, minimizing plastic use and eating less meat are also on the ethical iftar menu. The challenge encourages participants to incorporate nature into their iftar meals.
Having iftar in the garden and using home-grown herbs are recommended.


The ethical iftar challenge is a response to the coronavirus lockdown in Britain that has left Muslims unable to host communal iftar meals or eat at their local mosques during Ramadan.
The challenge will encourage people to share iftar safely by observing social distancing, while also urging them to make their meals more ethical.
Organizers of the challenge normally host a green iftar during Ramadan for dozens of people at Rumi’s Cave, a center at the heart of northwest London’s Muslim community.
Participants bring their own tableware and enjoy a plastic-free, three-course vegetarian meal with herbal teas and drinks.
Singers Sakinah Le Noir and Rabiah Mali — sisters who perform as Pearls of Islam — came up with the idea for the ethical challenge.


The pair sing and compose religious-inspired music in Arabic and English, and run community projects that aim to connect creativity and spirituality.
The two performers developed the idea after asking their Instagram followers how they were approaching Ramadan 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions in full force.
Le Noir said that they were saddened by the number of people who were worried about having iftar alone or lacking motivation during the holy month because their loved ones were not with them.
“I felt guilty because I’m at home with my family,” she said.
“Every Ramadan we think of the people who are by themselves, but this year so many more people are going to be in that position. As someone who is so community oriented, this makes me sad.
“People will share pictures and they will be reminded of the prophetic tradition of breaking bread with people — whether that be virtually, or donating money and helping out at food banks,” she said.

 

Topics: Coronavirus UK London Ramadan 2020

Related

Lifestyle
Ramadan drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East
World
Iftar-to-go: German mosque delivers Ramadan meals to needy non-Muslims

Joe Biden denies sexual assault claims

Updated 01 May 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

Joe Biden denies sexual assault claims

  • The presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied allegations from a former staffer who says he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago
  • Tara Reade, who worked for the then-senator in 1993, told several media outlets that he had sexually assaulted her in an empty corridor on Capitol Hill
Updated 01 May 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

WASHINGTON, DC: Breaking his month-long silence for the first time, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied allegations from a former staffer who says he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago. “They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said in a statement. 

Tara Reade, who worked for the then-senator in 1993, told several media outlets that he had sexually assaulted her in an empty corridor on Capitol Hill. She had previously accused him of inappropriate touching. 

In the dozen interviews Biden has conducted since then, no one asked him about the allegations. 

And journalists were often referred to a statement issued by his campaign vehemently rejecting the accusations as false. 

But further investigations led two new witnesses to come forward in support of Reade’s narrative, including a pro-Biden former neighbor to Reade who recalled the details of her assault. 

That has exerted more pressure on Biden to publicly address the issue, which is increasingly seen as detrimental to his campaign, especially for a candidate who has put “character” and “honesty” as a central issue in this election. 

In 2018, during the controversial nomination hearings of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, when he was accused by two women of sexual misconduct, Biden was unequivocal that the women should be believed.

“For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets the facts,” Biden had said.  

Reade is going on national TV on Sunday to tell her story again. Using Biden’s own words, an MSNBC anchor asked the former vice president whether the American public should start off with the presumption that the essence of what Reade is talking about is real.

Biden answered that women’s claims should be vetted, and repeated that in Reade’s case, such claims are not true. 

In his statement, he said Reade’s story has changed repeatedly “in small and big ways.” He added: “While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.” 

Reade said she filed a complaint in 1993 with the Senate’s human resources department, but media outlets have not been able to track it down. 

Biden says there is one place a complaint of this kind could be found: The National Archives. 

He requested that the secretary of the Senate ask the National Archives to produce any record of a complaint Reade alleged she filed, and make it available to the press. 

He said he is prepared for such a document to be made public, reiterating that “to the best of my knowledge,” there has not been one complaint made against him in his 40-year career.

Reade believes the complaint is in Biden’s archives at the University of Delaware where, as is the practice of senators, he has established a library of personal papers that document his public records. 

But under repeated questioning from the MSNBC anchor, Biden refused to authorize the university to run a search for Reade’s name within the files. 

And the university says it will not release the records until two years after Biden has retired from public life. 

This is likely to spark even more controversy over the issue in the coming days and weeks.

Topics: Joe Biden Tara Reade Democratic Party

Related

World
US Democratic presidential bet Joe Biden picks vetting team as he searches for running mate

Latest updates

Ethical iftar offers Londoners an online challenge for Ramadan amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Joe Biden denies sexual assault claims
Lebanon signs request for IMF aid
Tlaib faces tough challenge in US primary race, poll shows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.