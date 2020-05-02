From cleaning to screening, robots join fight against COVID-19 at Abu Dhabi Airport

LONDON: Robots are being rolled out at Abu Dhabi airport to disinfect public areas and screen passengers using infrared thermal technology.

Abu Dhabi Airports has teamed up with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund (TSDF) to launch the new ground vehicle which is manufactured by UAE-based Marakeb Technologies.

The robot will be piloted from May throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, including in staff areas and cargo facilities. It will also be used in aircraft cabins, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

“The acute impact of the pandemic would have heightened our overall sense of awareness toward hygiene, and as a vital piece of public infrastructure, we have a clear responsibility to ensure our spaces remain clear of any virus threat,” said Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports. “By deploying artificial intelligence, it adds another layer of protection and builds on our comprehensive response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Airports worldwide are deploying technology and robotics in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus that has already killed at least 200,000 people globally.