Parents of murdered US journalist Daniel Pearl appeal acquittals

British-born Islamic militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh (C) is surrounded by armed police as he leaves a court in Karachi on March 29, 2002. (File/Reuters/ Zahid Hussein)
  • A Karachi court sparked outrage last month when it acquitted British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men convicted in Pearl’s 2002 kidnapping and beheading
  • Pearl’s killing provoked international condemnation, pressuring Pakistan’s military government just as it was remaking its image following years of backing the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD: The parents of murdered US journalist Daniel Pearl filed an appeal with Pakistan’s Supreme Court Saturday to reverse a decision overturning the longstanding convictions of four men in the case.
A Karachi court sparked outrage last month when it acquitted British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men convicted in Pearl’s 2002 kidnapping and beheading.
“We have filed an appeal of this decision to the Pakistan Supreme Court,” Pearl’s father, Judea Pearl, said in a video message.
“We are standing up for justice not only for our son but for all our dear friends in Pakistan so they can live in a society free of violence and terror and raise their children in peace and harmony.”
The appeal doubles up on a petition prosecutors already filed with the court.
Following the acquittals, authorities re-arrested Sheikh and the others, who will be held for at least three months while the appeals play out.
Pearl’s killing provoked international condemnation, pressuring Pakistan’s military government just as it was remaking its image following years of backing the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan.
Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer representing Pearl’s parents, told AFP there is “substantial incriminating evidence, both oral and forensic, against the accused persons for the offenses they have been tried for.”
The “Sindh High Court has misapplied the burden and the standard of proof erroneously to the facts of this case,” their appeal states.
Tariq Bilal, a senior Pakistani lawyer, said the court would take up both appeals simultaneously.
The “filing of the appeal by parents alongside the state would carry greater weight for the court as both parties have questioned the acquittal,” Bilal said.
Pearl was South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.
A graphic video showing his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate nearly a month later.
Observers at the time said the killers were acting out of revenge for Pakistan’s support of the US-led war on the hard-line Taliban regime in Afghanistan and the Al-Qaeda terror network they harbored.
In a statement supporting the appeal, the Committee to Protect Journalists said releasing the four men in the case “would only add to the threats facing journalists in Pakistan and deepen Pakistan’s reputation as a haven for terrorists.”

JEDDAH: Saudis and expats who spread rumors on social media could be jailed for up to five years and fined SR3 million ($800,000) under measures to counter false information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The move follows warnings by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and other government entities that people should rely on trusted news sources and not third parties for information on the Kingdom’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Saudi Public Prosecutor warned that legal action will be taken against individuals who spread misinformation and rumors.

On Saturday, media spokesman for the Riyadh region police, Col. Shakir Al-Tuwaijri, highlighted a video circulating on social media in which a person spreads rumors about steps taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Other false claims include a planned change in curfew hours, warnings of food shortages, and a suggestion that health authorities are deliberately concealing the number of cases in the Kingdom.

In a recent case, a Riyadh resident claimed to know when worshippers will be allowed to return to the Grand Mosque.

All suspects have been arrested and face legal action, police said.

Dimah Al-Sharif, a Saudi legal counsel and member of the International Association of Lawyers, urged people to be responsible regarding content they access on social media.

“Receivers should not save such content or share it with others, and should delete it if possible since they, too, will be liable,” she said.

HIGHLIGHT

Individuals who breach regulations can be jailed for up to five years and face fines of SR3 million, as well as confiscation of the device(s) used in the crime.

“Under Saudi laws to counter cyber-crime, we are not allowed to produce, prepare, send or save any unauthorized content or rumors.”

Individuals who breach regulations can be jailed for up to five years and face fines of SR3 million, as well as confiscation of the device(s) used in the crime, she said.

In addition, the judicial ruling will be published in newspapers at the offender’s expense.

The Kingdom’s Public Prosecution Office took to social media to warn users about the consequences of spreading rumors and misinformation.

@bip_ksa tweeted: “Receiving information from its official sources is a moral obligation and commitment, and legal responsibility. Do not fall victim to malicious rumors and news from anonymous sources that violate the procedures and effort, and cause terror regarding the Coronavirus, in order to avoid strict criminal accountability in this regard.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus fake news

