Turkey pouring Syrian militants into Libya, says human rights body

A picture taken on February 13, 2020 shows a billboard depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a member of Daesh in Benghazi, Libya. (AFP)
  • There are 7,400 Turkish backed mercenaries in Libya, the monitor said
LONDON: Turkey continues to send Syrian mercenaries to Libya and several have died in clashes with Khalifa Haftar’s forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

The observatory said 26 militants have recently been killed in fighting, bringing the death toll of Turkish backed Syrian mercenaries in Libya to 249.

The monitor added that there are 7,400 Turkish backed mercenaries in Libya, some of whom are not Syrian.

  • Netanyahu last month reached a power-sharing deal with his chief rival, Benny Gantz
  • Protesters criticize the deal since it leaves Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges
TEL AVIV, Israel: Several thousand Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition deal with his chief rival a day before the country’s Supreme Court is to begin debating a series of legal challenges to the agreement.
Demonstrators gathered for the third consecutive weekend in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, standing more than two meters (six feet) apart in organized rows to conform with social-distancing rules to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Netanyahu last month reached a power-sharing deal with his chief rival, Benny Gantz. Protesters criticize the deal since it leaves Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges.
“Shame! Shame!” chanted the protesters. One of the posters showed a picture of Netanyahu and Gantz with the slogan, “We Say No to a Corruption Government.”
Under the deal, Netanyahu and Gantz agreed to share the premiership, with Netanyahu serving as prime minister the first 18 months and Gantz serving the next 18 months. It also includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting July 1.
Saturday’s protest was organized by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, one of the advocacy groups that has filed a legal challenge to the country’s Supreme Court. Smaller protests were also taking place in other cities across Israel.
The groups are asking the high court to ban any indicted politician, including Netanyahu, from being allowed to form a new government. They also say that parts of the coalition deal are illegal.
If the court strikes down the coalition deal, Israel could be plunged into a fourth consecutive election in just over 12 months.

