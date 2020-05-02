You are here

Passion for civic duty in Italy even in the blessed month of Ramadan

Two young Moroccans have become the heart and soul of the volunteers fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and helping those need in Civitavecchia. (Wikimedia Commons)
Francesco Bongarrà

  Two young Moroccans have become the heart and soul of the volunteers fighting the coronavirus disease in Italy
ROME: Two young Moroccans have become the heart and soul of the volunteers fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and helping those need in Civitavecchia, a port 60 kilometers from Rome.

Even during Ramadan Amal and Simo haven’t stopped helping the local Red Cross, and their work has not passed unnoticed in the local community, where they are pointed out as an example of civic duty.

Amal, 25, and Simo, 27 are two business administration graduates from Marrakech, and they display an innate passion for assistance and solidarity.

Even during Ramadan’s days of fasting and prayer, they are a permanent presence at the municipal operations centre of the Red Cross.

“I deal mostly with administration, I help with organizational duties and am in charge of arranging food bags for those who have not been working because of the lockdown: waiters, cooks, shop assistants who had no income for the past two months and so do not have enough to feed themselves and their families,” explains Amal, who speaks four languages fluently and is doing an internship at the Rome Consulate of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Simo works in the field. “It is an honour for us to help people in need. The concept of zakat best explains our service in Civitavecchia,” he tells the local newspaper, Il Messaggero, in an interview where the two Moroccans are described as “the gift of Ramadan to our city.”

Amal and Simo approached the local charity a few months before the pandemic broke out.

“We were looking for a job here when we heard of a training course for volunteers here in Civitavecchia. Simo was already working full-time as a bricklayer. We decided to join, as the course was late in the evening so attendance was compatible with our work. They trained us in cardiorespiratory rehab,” Amal says.

The end of the training coincided for Amal and Simo with the outbreak of the COVID-19 emergency all over Italy.

 

 

Civitavecchia is the port for ships to Sardinia and Barcelona and for huge cruise ships with several infected passengers who had to be treated in the local hospital, so that infections were more critical here than in the rest of the Lazio region.

“Many families and people are going through lots of hardship and pain here. This is what drives us to help the community where we have been welcomed and given opportunities. We are even happier to do it during Ramadan,” Amal explains.

The Catholic Church has expressed its gratitude to the Muslim communities in Italy for the great support given by those who offer their time during Ramadan to help those having a hard time during the crisis.

“In a way, this year the feast takes on a special significance for Muslims because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just as the celebration of Easter did for us Catholics. I think Ramadan has taken on a more interior dimension this year, since the communal aspect cannot be celebrated”, says Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

“For this reason, I would like to add my wish that Christians and Muslims united in a spirit of fraternity will show solidarity with humanity and address their prayers to Almighty and Merciful God, that He may extend His protection to every human being so that these difficult times may be overcome,” Cardinal Guixot said, commending the many examples of cooperation between communities to heal the suffering of the needy.

Across in Italy, Islamic centres have been engaged in helping the local communities they live in.

In Padua, 30 minutes’ drive from Venice, the local House of Muslim Culture is teaming up with the Catholic Food Bank to provide Muslims and Catholics who lost their jobs in the pandemic with food and financial help.

The Islamic Community of Venice is making a big effort to reach those who do not come to the centres as they are afraid to break the lockdown rules.

“We are not rich, but we share with everyone, no matter who they are as, long as they need help. This is befitting during Ramadan when we all are particularly required to think of others, of the unfortunate ones, of those who cannot break their fast by sitting at the table with loved ones because they can no longer make ends meet in the present emergency. We did not think we would still be in this position in the month of Ramadan, because we still believed that the emergency would end sooner,”, the Macedonian president of the Islamic Community of Venice and its province, Sadmir Aliovski, said. So far, nearly one hundred families in and around the Lagoon city receive their help.

“We have a duty to our city and to the people with whom we live, and above all, being in a blessed month, we will try to meet the needs of people who despite themselves find themselves in a further state of poverty and need,” Aliovski adds.

Italy Coronavirus Ramadan 2020

British MPs demand UK sanctions over Israel’s West Bank annexation plan

British MPs demand UK sanctions over Israel's West Bank annexation plan

  127 politicians from across political spectrum express 'outrage' over 'serious breach of international law'
LONDON: British politicians from across the political spectrum have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that the government make clear its intention to impose sanctions on Israel if it presses ahead with plans to annex occupied Palestinian territory.

It comes in the wake of a coalition government agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, which is set to propose legislation approving the annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank, a key electoral pledge of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The 127 members of the UK Parliament and House of Lords who signed the letter expressed their “outrage” at the new Israeli government’s annexation plan.

The letter said such a move would prove a “mortal blow to chances of peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on any viable two-state solution,” and would be “a serious breach of international law.”

The signatories include former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Menzies Campbell, former Shadow Home Secretary Dianne Abbott MP, former Conservative Party chairs Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and Lord Chris Patten, and Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill.

West Bank-Crimea comparisons

The British leaders said not sanctioning Israel in such an event would contradict the precedent set in the UK’s sanctioning of Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

They said not sanctioning Israel in such an event would contradict the precedent set in the UK’s sanctioning of Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

That, they said, was a “recent example where Britain quite properly opposed such acts with appropriate measures, including robust sanctions.”

The letter added: “If we are to prevent other states with territorial ambitions from copying Israeli illegal behavior, the UK must take a lead in standing up to this aggression.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has ignored our words. We need to prevent his government from setting this alarmingly dangerous precedent in international relations.”

The letter was organized by the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), which called the breadth of feeling across the UK’s political spectrum on the issue “unprecedented.”

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, meanwhile, has written a separate letter to her government counterpart Dominic Raab, asking him to publicly state his opposition to the annexation plan.

CAABU said in a statement: “Politicians including former cabinet members, ministers and senior diplomats, demanded actions not words in opposing any Israeli annexation.”

Its Director Chris Doyle added: “Sanctions should not be entered into lightly but such an action would more than warrant it, just as we did with Russia over Crimea. For too long we have stood and watched as Israel violated Palestinian human rights.”

CAABU Chairman David Jones MP said: “I am sure the (UK) government understands just how serious a breach of international law any Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory would be. As this letter shows, it would have widespread support to hold Israel account should it cross this line.  

“Sadly this will probably require more than words; but such a violation of the rule of law cannot go unchallenged. I hope Israeli leaders will think twice before such a drastic decision, which would irrevocably destroy the chances of a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.” 

The EU strongly condemned Israel’s annexation plan at a UN meeting in April.

UK Israel Palestine sanctions

