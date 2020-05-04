Yemen begins coronavirus disinfection campaign in coastal districts 

You are here

A sanitary worker sits in the back of a truck during a fumigation in an area in Yemen's southern coastal city of Aden on May 3, 2020, as part of a campaign to prevent insect-borne diseases amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (File/AFP)
  • The campaign will be carried out in all government-held areas
  • Public areas will be sprayed with disinfectant, including government buildings, markets and mosques
Yemen’s local authorities under the internationally recognized government began a disinfection campaign to prevent the spread of coronavirus in coastal districts as the war-torn country reported its first COVID-19 deaths last week. 
The campaign will be carried out in all government-held areas, Yemen’s state news agency reported on Sunday. 
Public areas will be sprayed with disinfectant, including government buildings, markets and mosques.
The governor of Hodeidah said the health services were ready to treat coronavirus patients. 
Yemen recorded more cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine with a death toll of two amid renewed calls for a humanitarian truce.
Two more cases were reported in the southern port city of Aden and one in Taiz, the country’s national emergency coronavirus committee said in a Facebook post
The detection of new cases in Taiz has stoked fears about the rapid spread of the disease in a city that has seen the fiercest battles between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government, and which has been under a Houthi siege since early 2015. Fighting and the siege have destroyed the city’s health system, local officials say.
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday called Taiz Gov. Nabil Shamsan to discuss new measures and efforts to confront the spread of coronavirus. State news agency Saba reported that Hadi instructed the Health Ministry to urgently send medical supplies and medical teams to the city.

LIVE: Easing restricted measures gives Mideast businesses lifeline

Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Easing restricted measures gives Mideast businesses lifeline

Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan said on Sunday it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown rules to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy.

Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Lebanon is also entering its second week of relaxed measures, with restaurants allowed to resume receiving customers until 9 p.m., provided they do not offer hookah services, which spread COVID-19. Barbers will be allowed to reopen salons for pre-booked appointments.

Monday (GMT time):

04:48 - China reported three new coronavirus cases, all brought from overseas, and no additional deaths. A total of 481 people remain in the hospital because of the virus, with about 1,000 under monitoring and isolation after showing symptoms or testing positive without symptoms.

04:45 - New Zealand reported no new coronavirus cases Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country’s bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.

04:43 - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 679 to 163,175, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

Topics: Coronavirus

