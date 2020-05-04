You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan says US approves ambassador, first in two decades

Sudan says US approves ambassador, first in two decades

Sudanese demonstrators wave their national flags as they attend a mass anti-government protest outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 21, 2019. Reuters
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzmcy

Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

Sudan says US approves ambassador, first in two decades

  • Ties between Khartoum and Washington had been strained during the three-decade dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir
Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan announced Monday that the United States had approved Khartoum's pick of a veteran diplomat as ambassador to Washington, the first such envoy in over two decades.
Ties between Khartoum and Washington had been strained during the three-decade dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir, but eased after he was ousted by the army last year following mass protests.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited Washington in December and the two countries agreed to exchange envoys.
In a statement, Sudan's foreign ministry said Monday "the US government approved the nomination of Nour Eddin Satti as an ambassador and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan."
A veteran diplomat, Satti served as Sudan's ambassador to France in the 1990s and later worked with United Nations peacekeeping missions in Congo and Rwanda.
Monday's step of recognising Satti as Sudan's first to Washington since 1998 comes as part of "normalising relations" between Khartoum and Washington, the ministry said.
Sudan is currently ruled by a transitional administration that took power in August last year after Bashir's fall.
During the Islamist strongman's rule, Washington slapped sanctions on Sudan and designated the country as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Hamdok's government has sought to bolster its international standing and mend ties with the US.
In February, Khartoum agreed to compensate the families of American victims of a suicide bombing targeting navy destroyer USS Cole in Yemen's Aden harbour in 2000.
The attack was claimed by Al-Qaeda.
The US had for years accused Sudan, which once hosted the global network's leader Osama bin Laden, of training and supporting the attackers.
Sudan always denied the charges but agreed to the settlement to fulfil a key US condition to remove it from Washington's terrorism blacklist.
The 1993 designation by Washington has decimated Sudan's economy.

Topics: Sudan US ambassador

Related

Middle-East
Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation

Lebanese — and banks — have ‘haircuts’ after weeks of quarantine

People ride on bicycles at Beirut’s seaside Corniche as Lebanon begins to ease the nationwide lockdown. (Reuters)
Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese — and banks — have ‘haircuts’ after weeks of quarantine

  • As a result of the collapse of the pound, many business owners have started to raise prices in line with the exchange rate
Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon eased restrictions on social distancing on Monday, allowing barbershops to open for haircuts for the first time in weeks.
Habib Khalifa, a 40-year-old salon owner in Beirut, told Arab News that he had received clients “who had not had a hair cut for 50 days — this is the first time in my career that I have received this number of men whose hair was so long. Some of them had misshapen (hair) because their wives gave them haircuts during home isolation!
“We applied strict preventive measures, and a rigorous sterilization process,” he added.
“Our work does not include shaving because it has not been included yet in the circulars for the gradual reduction of isolation procedures.”
Many restaurants have also reopened their doors, setting opening times between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The Ministry of Interior required that restaurants fill only 30 percent of their capacity, to maintain a safe distance between customers.
As with barbers, restaurants have struggled due to the collapse of the Lebanese pound.
Khalifa said: “Today I did not charge the clients with a higher price — they are unable to pay, nor am I able to keep the old prices because the prices of all the materials that I use have vastly increased.”
 The high prices are due to the fact that the US dollar now has a purchase price of 3,900 Lebanese pounds ($2.56), and sells for LBP 4,200. Licensed money exchangers are in the second week of a strike in protest against several arrests for failure to comply with the price set by the Lebanese Central Bank, which values the dollar at LBP 3,200.
People stood in long queues in front of banks across Lebanon on Monday to receive their salaries in Lebanese pounds, at a time when banks themselves have been practicing “haircuts” on their deposits in dollars, in light of the of semi-bankruptcy of the state and financial institutions.
As a result of the collapse of the pound, many business owners have started to raise prices in line with the exchange rate.
The Gas Station Owners Syndicate has asked the minister of energy, Raymond GHajjar, to “fix the price of gasoline due to the heavy losses incurred by the owners of the stations.” The heads of workers’ union and distributors in the gas sector in Lebanon, meanwhile, have demanded royalties for the distribution of domestic gas be raised by LBP 3,000.
The government is awaiting the response of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to an official request submitted by Beirut to start negotiations on what assistance the IMF can provide Lebanon to tackle its budget deficit, the balance of payments and other vital areas.
 The proposals would see Lebanon receive up to $9 billion over several years, in addition to money from donor countries, the World Bank, and Arab and foreign funds that were promised at the Cedar Conference in 2018.
Donors have linked their contributions to reforms, the most important of which is to reduce waste and spending.
On Monday, more than 50 members of parliament gathered during the meeting of the finance and budget committee to listen to an explanation about the government’s reform plan, presented by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni and Economy Minister Raoul Nehme.
Meanwhile Walid Jumblatt, president of the Progressive Socialist Party, said after his visit to President Michel Aoun on Monday, in light of the party’s dispute with the Free Patriotic Movement: “We seek to organize the conflict, and I am not trying to change the government in this climate of massive misfortune.”
Jumblatt added that “Lebanon’s former economy is finished; services are gone, and the whole world after the coronavirus will change. So will Lebanon.”
The Ministry of Health announced 3 new coronavirus disease cases on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 740. The new patients were all Lebanese returnees from abroad, and remain under home quarantine.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon relaxes coronavirus restrictions by opening seaside promenades, restaurants
Middle-East
Economic worries trump coronavirus pandemic fears in Lebanon

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to Non-Aligned Movement coronavirus goals
Lebanese — and banks — have ‘haircuts’ after weeks of quarantine
Oil prices fall on renewed US-China tensions
Over 500 Saudis file online marriage contracts amid COVID-19 lockdown
Saudi Arabia sends 200 tons of dates to 24 countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.