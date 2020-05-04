Virus cases pass 145,000 in new European blackspot Russia

You are here

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past wax faces displayed in a window of a wax museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo)
Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

  • Russia is emerging as a new hotspot for the coronavirus as many countries in western Europe begin steps to ease lockdown measures
  • The number of new cases in Russia is substantially higher than the European country in second place – Britain
MOSCOW: Russia registered a near record in new daily coronavirus cases on Monday as total infections topped 145,000, cementing its position as the European country reporting the most new cases.
Health officials said there were 10,581 new infections over the last 24 hours, only 52 fewer than Sunday’s record, bringing Russia’s total to 145,268 cases and 1,356 deaths.
Russia is emerging as a new hotspot for the coronavirus as many countries in western Europe begin steps to ease lockdown measures after their rates of new infections and deaths dropped.
The number of new cases in Russia is substantially higher than the European country in second place, Britain, which reported another 4,339 infections on Sunday.
Despite the sharp rise in cases, Russia’s official fatality rate has remained low in comparison to countries including Italy, Spain and the United States.
Officials credit quick moves to close the country’s borders, as well as widespread testing and tracking of infections, but critics have cast doubts on the numbers.
The authorities have extended a non-working quarantine period until May 11 but have also indicated they could then gradually lift confinement measures which vary from region to region.
The head of Russia’s public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Monday that this could happen but cautioned: “Today that’s only a hope.”
If Russians start violating the rules, “by May 12 it will be obvious that we need to tighten them,” she said in a televised interview.
Moscow has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia, with around half the total coronavirus cases.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is the highest-profile figure to have contracted the virus. He is in hospital but is continuing to work, his spokesman said Sunday.
Russian officials have stepped up warnings to stay at home this week with the country currently on public holidays.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has warned that “the threat is apparently on the rise” and urged residents to respect confinement rules and anti-virus measures over the May holiday period.
“The weather is getting warmer and of course it’s harder for people to stay home,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television on Monday.
“Unfortunately when we go out onto the street, there are a lot of people, a lot of cars. Potentially that is a dangerous violation of the lockdown... the curve of new cases could go up again.”
Putin is set to hold a government meeting on Wednesday after asking officials to come up with a plan for a gradual withdrawal from lockdown, Peskov said.
Russia has several public holidays in early May, including Victory Day on May 9 to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Putin had planned a major celebration for this year’s 75th anniversary, with world leaders in attendance as thousands of troops and tanks paraded through Red Square.
The coronavirus forced him to postpone the parade and the day will now be marked only with military aircraft flying over major cities.
Fighter jets roared over Moscow on Monday spurting red, white and blue smoke as they rehearsed for the event.

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

A health worker checks the temperature of car passengers in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, as they enter the city in the Paghman district of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP)
Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

  • Lack of testing on arrival a national problem, says hospital chief
Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Security guards at several hospitals in Afghanistan usually allow ambulances in after a brief check, especially in emergency cases, as medical personnel race against time to save the lives of those brought in. But this normal protocol has become a matter of grave concern as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said around 256 healthcare workers had become infected in hospitals since the virus began to spread in early March.

“These personnel have dealt with lots of patients daily in the regional hospital, the virus is the environment, and that is how they have been contaminated,” Dr. Ehsanullah Fazli, head of Kunduz province’s health department, told Arab News.

One of the worst affected places is Kunduz Regional Hospital (KRH), in Afghanistan’s northeast.

The province, which has a population of more than 350,000, serves as the country’s primary bread basket. It has also been a regional Taliban stronghold for a long time and witnessed deadly fighting for many years, with war casualties and other patients from Kunduz and adjacent provinces being treated at KRH.

Dozens of health workers at this hospital who have contracted the virus are either in isolation at home or under quarantine in a separate, 50-bed hospital designated for COVID-19 patients.

Ehsanullah said 23 out of 37 infected patients at Spin Zar hospital were KRH medical personnel.

Spin Zar, which was run in the past by Médecins Sans Frontières, was in the headlines in 2015 after it came under massive bombardment from the US military, killing dozens of patients including some local medical personnel.

Now it is in the news again after officials said infected health workers outnumbered actual patients at Spin Zar.

Dr. Naeem Mangal, chief of KRH, told Arab News that the lack of experience and facilities for medical staff to conduct rapid coronavirus tests on arrival was a national problem, and not one limited to Kunduz.

He said that a shortage of medical personnel – with nearly 70 of them either at home or in Spin Zar quarantine – meant it was advisable for all health workers at KRH to undergo a coronavirus test at the earliest opportunity to limit the spread of infection.

In Ghazni province between five to 10 war casualties are brought in for treatment, thereby increasing the spread of the virus among patients and medical staff, according to Zahir Shah Nekmal, who is director of the provincial health department.

The coronavirus death toll includes four doctors among the 85 who have lost their lives to the disease in Afghanistan so far, with the next of kin also becoming infected in some cases.

Ehsanullah’s brother, Dr. Assadullah Fazli, died in eastern Kunar nearly two weeks ago after contracting the disease.

“I have suffered enormously with his loss and know the pain of both - families who have lost their dear ones and the medical personnel fighting this disease,” Ehsanullah said. “On the one hand, I cry for the death of my brother, and on the other, I have to remain at the frontline for the treatment of people. I urge people to listen to the recommendations of doctors and observe the lockdown.”

Eirkan Faryabi, a 27-year-old nurse, said he became infected in a hospital in northwestern Faryab province while in the isolation ward testing patients suspected to have coronavirus.

He transmitted the disease to his brother and a cousin before being placed under quarantine in the same ward with other patients.

“After recovering, I will restart my job and go to help people again,” he told Arab News. “This is my duty as a medical staff, Afghan and Muslim. We all have to join hands to defeat the virus.”

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

