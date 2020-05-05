You are here

Oil prices fall on renewed US-China tensions

A worker walks toward a rig after placing ground monitoring equipment in the vicinity of the underground horizontal drill in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • While global oil demand is expected to recover modestly from April lows as countries ease some lockdown measures
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that a global oil glut may persist even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease and amid a fresh spat between the US and China over the origin of the virus. Brent crude was down 7 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $26.37, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 39 cents, or 2 percent, to $19.39.

While global oil demand is expected to recover modestly from April lows as countries ease some lockdown measures, the glut created over months in storage facilities will loom over the markets.

“As oil inventories are likely still increasing over the coming weeks, oil prices remain vulnerable to renewed setbacks,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

However, Goldman Sachs was more optimistic than before about the rise of oil prices next year due to lower crude production and a partial recovery in oil demand.

The Wall Street bank raised its 2021 forecast for global benchmark Brent to $55.63 per barrel from $52.50 earlier. The bank hiked its estimate for WTI to $51.38 a barrel from $48.50 previously.

Signs that the output cuts may help reduce the supply overhang have emerged with the narrowing of Brent’s contango — the market structure in which later-dated prices are higher than prompt supplies. The six-month spread of Brent futures hit its narrowest in almost a month at a discount of around $6.50, up from a record wide discount of almost $14 in late-March, reflecting decreasing oversupply expectations and making storage for later sale less profitable.

The re-emergence of trade tensions between the US and China also weighed on prices.

Adding to US President Donald Trump’s threat last week to impose tariffs on China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

“Demand projections have sobered up last week’s enthusiasm and this, together with the prospect of new US-China trade tensions, have weighted heavily on prices today,” said Rystad’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu.

Oil prices recovered some of their losses after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expected China to make good on its trade agreement with the US. He also said he expected oil markets to rebound, and that the Trump administration was looking for more storage capacity.

Concerns about weak manufacturing data in Asia and Europe, assessed by Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies, also put pressure on oil prices.

In Asia, a series of PMIs from IHS Markit fell deeper into contraction from March, with some diving to all-time lows and others hitting levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

PMIs in France, the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, dropped in April to the lowest level on record. IHS Markit’s Final PMI for German manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe’s largest economy, shrank at the fastest rate on record.

The US dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last year’s US-China dispute will be re-ignited.

Oil is usually priced in dollars so a stronger greenback makes crude more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

SABIC cuts capital expenditure after Q1 losses

The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 19, 2016. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 May 2020
Arab News

SABIC cuts capital expenditure after Q1 losses

  • SABIC said that, despite the improved business climate in China, it anticipated negative impact elsewhere in the world on demand and market sentiment in the second quarter of 2020
Updated 04 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) suspended most of its capital expenditure after recording losses of SR950 million ($203.9 million) in the first quarter,  its CEO said Monday, amid a slump in oil prices and the emergence of the global COVID-19 crisis.

SABIC, which is the Middle East’s biggest petrochemical company, recorded total sales of SR30.83 billion during the first quarter of this year, a decrease of 18 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

“SABIC is committed to capital discipline and maintaining a strong balance sheet and has suspended all capex, but non-discretionary capex for safe and reliable operations and late-stage projects,” CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said in a statement.

He said that the impact of coronavirus, in terms of the decrease in demand and prices, would be more obvious in the second quarter.

He expected the current situation to continue until the end of 2020 alongside the ramifications of COVID-19 on global economic growth and oil prices, affecting the price of petrochemical products.

SABIC said that, despite the improved business climate in China, it anticipated negative impact elsewhere in the world on demand and market sentiment in the second quarter of 2020 and potentially later in the year. It added to the oversupply in the company’s key products which would result in further pressure on product prices and margins.

It allocated asset impairment provisions of SR1.1 billion, including SR713 million for a polymer plant in Cartagena, Spain. The decision was partially attributed to the planned turnaround at SABIC’s plants worldwide.

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) Coronavirus

