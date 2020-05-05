You are here

Frozen-out tycoon loses turf war with Assad wife

Many businessmen loyal to Asma Assad competed with Makhlouf for control. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Interventions by Russia and a business turf war with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s wife Asma have left a billionaire tycoon once favored by the regime out in the cold, analysts told Arab News
on Monday.

Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of Bashar Assad and part of his inner circle, runs companies from telecoms and real estate to construction and oil trading, and played a major role in financing the regime’s war effort.

Makhlouf is now under pressure to step aside from his business empire and pay up to $300 million in back tax, and many of his company employees have been arrested.

The tycoon, who has close links to Iran, said he would not bow to pressure to hand over his wealth. “This is an attack on private property,” he said. “What I already have is something I cannot give up.”

Makhlouf was a victim of the shrinking business landscape in Syria, said Dr. Muhannad Al-Hajj Ali, a researcher at the Carnegie Middle East Center. 

“Many businessmen loyal to Asma Assad competed with Makhlouf for control of diminishing resources, after the collapse of the Syrian pound, along with sanctions, made the space in which they compete narrow and difficult,” he told Arab News.

Moscow is also thought to be casting acquisitive eyes at Makhlouf’s family interests, especially the lucrative Syriatel mobile network operator, to defray the costs of its military intervention in Syria. 

The Kremlin is also unhappy with the tycoon’s funding of militias such as Al-Bustan Charitable Society, the Tiger Forces and the National Shield Brigade.

Syria Asma Al-Assad

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 74

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Ferdowsi souq in Tehran, Iran, April 30, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 74

  • The country has started using a color-coded system of “white,” “yellow” and “red” for different areas to classify the virus risk
Updated 05 May 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has reopened mosques in parts of the country deemed at low risk from the novel coronavirus as it announced another 74 deaths from the disease.
Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the new fatalities brought to 6,277 the total number officially recorded in Iran since it reported its first cases in mid-February.
That was a jump in deaths compared with 47 on Sunday, which was the lowest daily count that Iran has recorded in 55 days.
Another 1,223 cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, Jahanpour said, raising the total to 98,647.
Mosques were allowed to reopen to worshippers in 132, or around a third, of Iran’s administrative divisions which are considered low-risk.
The country has started using a color-coded system of “white,” “yellow” and “red” for different areas to classify the virus risk.
Worshippers have to enter mosques with masks and gloves, can only stay for half an hour during prayer times and must use their personal items, said the Health Ministry.

NUMBER

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says the new fatalities bring to 6,277 the total number officially recorded in Iran since it reported its first cases in mid-February.

Mosques must also refrain from offering food and drinks, offer hand sanitizers and disinfect all surfaces, it said in a statement published by ISNA news agency.
According to Jahanpour, 79,397 of those hospitalized with the disease since Iran reported its first cases in mid-February have been discharged, while 2,676 are in critical condition.
He declared that Iran was among “top five countries in the world” with the highest number of recoveries.
Experts and officials both in Iran and abroad have cast doubts over the country’s COVID-19 figures, saying the real number of cases could be much higher than reported.

Coronavirus

