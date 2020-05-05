You are here

How to have an iftar gathering, virtually

Just because you are social-distancing does not mean you have to break your fast alone. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 May 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: As the most sacred month on the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is a time to give back, reflect and spend time with loved ones. Typically, Muslim families come together to celebrate during Ramadan, which began in April, though unfortunately many will be celebrating at a distance this year due to the coronavirus. 

Nonetheless, many Muslims are finding creative ways to stay connected and get together during isolation via social chatting applications such as Zoom. Virtual iftars such as “Remote Iftar,” launched by Minneapolis-based computer scientist Fadumo Osman, groups people together to break their fast at sunset via social platforms such as Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype. 

Indeed, just because you are social-distancing does not mean you have to break your fast alone. Below, we round up some tips on how you can have a successful iftar gathering, virtually. 

Connect

There are a slew of social apps that support video calling. Some of our favorites include Zoom, Smoothy, Skype and Google Hangouts. If you have FaceTime, you can rope in up to 32 devices. 




(Shutterstock)

Organize a guest list

One of the trickiest tasks for planning a dinner can be curating the guest list, and an online gathering is no different. Some people may want to invite every single family member, friend, colleague, former-coworker and neighbor. But if you want to have a smaller, more intimate affair without people talking over one another, try editing down your guest list to five of the people closest to you. Once you have decided on the guest list, send out e-invitations that include key details such as event time, links to the event and access codes.

Plan the menu

Obviously, food is the most essential aspect of any iftar. You can pre-plan the menu for the virtual dinner by sending recipes to everyone ahead of time, or just have everyone make their own individual meal. Those who wish to get creative can set a theme, such as dishes from a certain country or region or a meal made out of a specific ingredient, a la “Iron Chef.” 




(Shutterstock)

Set the mood

Put some thought into your lighting and table setting. Light a soothing candle, decorate your table with flowers, iron your cloth napkins or pull out the luxurious tableware that you were reserving for a special occasion.

Get dressed up

For many Muslim women, the holy month’s plentiful iftar and sahoor celebrations call for a whole new wardrobe. But just because you are not physically attending a Ramadan gathering, doesn’t mean you can’t wear something nice and festive. Trade in your sweatpants and pajamas for an embellished kaftan or put on a pair of statement earrings. 

Carry a conversation

Via video-chatting platforms, you can still talk to your family and friends as you would normally in person.  However, sustaining a multi-person conversation online can be tricky. For larger gatherings, you can avoid people talking over one another and make sure everyone gets an opportunity to speak by taking turns speaking in alphabetical order of names. Having conversations or ice-breakers prepared will also help the conversation to flow smoothly.

Topics: Ramadan

DUBAI: Drinking fluids is vital for every function of the body.

Fluids help transport nutrients to your body’s cells, flush out the bacteria and toxins from the bladder, maintain proper kidney function, and prevent constipation.

Proper hydration maximizes athletic performance, boosts energy levels and delays muscle fatigue.

Most people who fast during Ramadan will experience mild dehydration, especially if the weather is hot.

This may cause headaches, fatigue, constipation, and a lack of concentration. Studies have shown that even 1% dehydration (the equivalent of 1% of the body's weight in water loss) will produce negative effects on mental and physical function.

Remember that you might get dehydrated even when seated at your desk without much physical effort.

Secrets of hydration:

1. Drink water

Start your iftar with two glasses of water. Aim for at least 1.5 liters (6 cups) throughout the night until sahoor.

Do not drink all the required water at one time. This will put stress on your kidneys.
For those wondering whether it is best to drink warm or cool water, this is my answer: If you are sweaty, overheated or have just finished exercising, cold water will both rehydrate and refresh you.

Warm water on the other hand will make you less thirsty and will help with digestion. Warm water helps blood circulation which is very convenient as a muscle relaxant and an aid against constipation.

Randa’s tip: Water is good any way you drink it and at any time. Establish a schedule for drinking or associate it with a certain task as a reminder (for example, every time you go to the kitchen or in between TV commercial breaks).

2. Be smart about the other fluids you drink.

Traditional Ramadan drinks: 

Licorice (erk sous) and tamarind beverages help lower acidic secretions. Licorice is not recommended for those with high blood pressure.

The apricot-derived juice known as Qamar al-Din is known for helping with bowel movements and cleansing the intestines.

Remember that all of the above drinks are high in sugar and calories. Drink wisely.

Milk-based drinks: 

A smart idea to consider is drinking milk or yogurt. They hydrate and provide calcium and other minerals and vitamins that are probably not ingested at main meals during this holy month.

Soup: 

Do not skip your soup at iftar, especially if it is diluted with broth, as it not only hydrates your body but also provides you with the electrolytes lost during the day of fasting.

Fruits and vegetables:

Fruits and vegetables are both hydrating and loaded with minerals, vitamins and antioxidants.

Examples of water-rich fruits and vegetables include: cucumber (96% water), tomato (95%), spinach (93%), watermelon (92%), pineapple (87%), orange (86%), and apple (85%).

Watch out for fruit smoothies that have added milk, sugar, nuts, or oats as they are loaded with calories.

Beetroot juice:

Beetroot juice is my recommendation this year. A cup of beetroot juice usually has around 100 calories and 25 grams of carbohydrates.

Beets are a good source of folate, potassium, calcium, fiber, antioxidants, and nitrates. Not only do they hydrate, but they also lower blood pressure and increase stamina in athletes as they help transport oxygen by stimulating blood circulation.

Randa’s tip:

The vitamin and mineral nutrition in cooked beets is reduced through heating. Making beet juice from raw beets is a better option.

Ramadan Kareem.

Topics: Ramadan 2020 Health

