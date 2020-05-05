You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave

Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab arrives at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, January 22, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bn7tf

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave

  • Lebanon has recorded 741 cases of the novel coronavirus and 25 deaths
  • PM says “citizens did not comply with the restrictions and measures that are being gradually reduced”
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon extended its coronavirus lockdown by two weeks on Tuesday with the prime minister warning that failure to comply with a gradual easing of curbs risked a second wave of infections.
Lebanon has recorded 741 cases of the novel coronavirus and 25 deaths. The government started to ease some restrictions this week, allowing restaurants to open but at only 30% of capacity.
In an apparent reference to low rates of infection, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the general assessment was “excellent.”
But he also told a meeting of the country’s supreme defense council that “citizens did not comply with the restrictions and measures that are being gradually reduced.”
This “could reflect negatively on the spread of the virus and there is a fear of a second wave which could be much harder than the first,” he said, according to a statement issued after the meeting.
The government formally extended the shutdown until May 24 at a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday.
Economic activity would still be allowed to resume gradually under a previously defined time frame. The security forces and army would be asked to act strictly to prevent violations.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus PM

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon relaxes coronavirus restrictions by opening seaside promenades, restaurants

Yemeni minister warns of forced war recruitment operations in Houthi areas

Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

Yemeni minister warns of forced war recruitment operations in Houthi areas

  • The Houthis will take four men from a district and force them to train as fighters
  • The enforced recruits are expected to carry out on large gatherings of civilians
Updated 05 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani warned against the escalation of the forced recruitment of civilians by the Houthi militia in areas under the militia’s control due to the continuous loses of its fighters on the frontlines.

Referring to the militia as “the mercenary of Iran,” the minister slammed the Houthis for the enforced recruiting campaign that takes four civilians from each neighborhood in the capital Sanaa with the aim of training them to use weapons on the battlefront, state news agency Saba News reported.

The minister claimed the Houthis are using civilians “as fuel for its absurd war on the Yemeni people” after suffering heavy losses in battle fronts in the provinces of Al-Jouf, Marib and Al-Bayda.

The compulsory recruitment of civilians into the war by the Houthi militia of citizens in its areas of control by the use of pressure and threat

The Houthis use threats to pressure civilians into fighting and killing large groups of people, Al-Iryani said, adding that the civilians were used as human shields for the militia who serve to expand Iran’s influence in the region.

Al-Iryani said the Houthi militia continued to violate the truce and commit human rights violations despite international calls for a ceasefire and unified efforts to confront the threat of the coronavirus.

The Yemeni Supreme National Committee to confront the coronavirus recording two new cases of coronavirus in Hadramout, southeastern Yemen, on Monday, which raised the number of confirmed cases in Yemen to 12 cases.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Yemen begins coronavirus disinfection campaign in coastal districts 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in war-ravaged Yemen

Latest updates

Jordan to continue night curfew even after virus outbreak ‘contained’
Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Improving sentiment before fundamentals change 
How to stay hydrated during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support pandemic-battered mining and industry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.