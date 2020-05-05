You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan to continue night curfew even after virus outbreak ‘contained’

Jordan to continue night curfew even after virus outbreak ‘contained’

In this March 21, 2020 file photo, the streets of the Jordanian Capital are seen empty after the start of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7yb6

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan to continue night curfew even after virus outbreak ‘contained’

  • Amjad Adailah said the Cabinet would also continue to impose a weekend lockdown
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan is to continue to impose a daily night curfew even after containing the spread of the new coronavirus and allowing businesses to reopen and more movement, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Amjad Adailah said the Cabinet, which imposed a curfew on March 21 after enacting emergency laws that gave the government sweeping powers, would also continue to impose a weekend lockdown.
“We have contained the outbreak but the danger is real and the possibility of its return is real and serious,” Adailah said.
Jordanians took to the streets after a ban was lifted on driving and many businesses reopened in a rapid return to normality after the authorities relaxed a tough nearly 50-day curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said in remarks on state television that the country’s early tight lockdown measures had brought results that were far better than expected.
The government has not registered any coronavirus cases for the eighth day in a row, Razzaz added. The country has had a total of 465 cases and nine deaths.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Media
Young Jordanians showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest
Middle-East
Jordan lifts all curbs on economic activity in latest easing of lockdown

Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave

  • Lebanon has recorded 741 cases of the novel coronavirus and 25 deaths
  • PM says “citizens did not comply with the restrictions and measures that are being gradually reduced”
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon extended its coronavirus lockdown by two weeks on Tuesday with the prime minister warning that failure to comply with a gradual easing of curbs risked a second wave of infections.
Lebanon has recorded 741 cases of the novel coronavirus and 25 deaths. The government started to ease some restrictions this week, allowing restaurants to open but at only 30% of capacity.
In an apparent reference to low rates of infection, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the general assessment was “excellent.”
But he also told a meeting of the country’s supreme defense council that “citizens did not comply with the restrictions and measures that are being gradually reduced.”
This “could reflect negatively on the spread of the virus and there is a fear of a second wave which could be much harder than the first,” he said, according to a statement issued after the meeting.
The government formally extended the shutdown until May 24 at a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday.
Economic activity would still be allowed to resume gradually under a previously defined time frame. The security forces and army would be asked to act strictly to prevent violations.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus PM

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon relaxes coronavirus restrictions by opening seaside promenades, restaurants

Latest updates

Jordan to continue night curfew even after virus outbreak ‘contained’
Lebanon extends virus shutdown, PM warns of second wave
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Improving sentiment before fundamentals change 
How to stay hydrated during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support pandemic-battered mining and industry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.