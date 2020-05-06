Perfect Ramadan wardrobe by Emirati-Danish designer Latifa Al-Gurg

DUBAI:Latifa Al-Gurg, the Emirati-Danish designer behind Dubai-based label Twisted Roots, takes consumers to a far-flung destination with each new collection.

In the past, she has drawn inspiration from Prague, New York and Tuscany. For spring 2020, the world-traveling designer is heading to the idyllic Seychelles islands.







Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)



The eclectic culture of the Indian Ocean archipelago was a great source of inspiration for Al-Gurg, who founded her label in 2014.

“We wanted to pay tribute to the spirited culture of the island,” she told Arab News. “We also were inspired by the incredibly beautiful nature of the island, so we tried to emulate both of these within our color palette.”







Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)



The collection features separates, such as blouses, trousers and jackets that can be mixed and matched, as well as flared jumpsuits in turquoise, mother-of-pearl, navy, shell pink, coral and sand. Silhouettes are flowing and light, making them ideal for the region’s rising outdoor temperatures.

A choice of loose-fitting, long maxi dresses are ideal for Ramadan. Extremely versatile, the airy pieces can be dressed up with a pair of heels or statement jewelry for sahoor gatherings or dressed down for running errands during the day.







Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)



Al-Gurg said that her designs are aimed at women “on the go, looking for practical, versatile pieces with a difference.”

During the design process, she also drew inspiration from the national costume of the Seychelles, incorporating elements of the island’s traditional costume by way of draping and ruffles.

Additionally, some of the looks come in mini, pint-sized versions, available on ounass.com, for those who want to nail the “mommy-and-me” style during the holy month.