Perfect Ramadan wardrobe by Emirati-Danish designer Latifa Al-Gurg

Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI:Latifa Al-Gurg, the Emirati-Danish designer behind Dubai-based label Twisted Roots, takes consumers to a far-flung destination with each new collection.

In the past, she has drawn inspiration from Prague, New York and Tuscany. For spring 2020, the world-traveling designer is heading to the idyllic Seychelles islands.




Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

The eclectic culture of the Indian Ocean archipelago was a great source of inspiration for Al-Gurg, who founded her label in 2014.

“We wanted to pay tribute to the spirited culture of the island,” she told Arab News. “We also were inspired by the incredibly beautiful nature of the island, so we tried to emulate both of these within our color palette.”




Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

The collection features separates, such as blouses, trousers and jackets that can be mixed and matched, as well as flared jumpsuits in turquoise, mother-of-pearl, navy, shell pink, coral and sand. Silhouettes are flowing and light, making them ideal for the region’s rising outdoor temperatures. 

A choice of loose-fitting, long maxi dresses are ideal for Ramadan. Extremely versatile, the airy pieces can be dressed up with a pair of heels or statement jewelry for sahoor gatherings or dressed down for running errands during the day.




Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

Al-Gurg said that her designs are aimed at women “on the go, looking for practical, versatile pieces with a difference.”

During the design process, she also drew inspiration from the national costume of the Seychelles, incorporating elements of the island’s traditional costume by way of draping and ruffles. 

Additionally, some of the looks come in mini, pint-sized versions, available on ounass.com, for those who want to nail the “mommy-and-me” style during the holy month.

Topics: Twisted Roots Latifa Al-Gurg

Halima Aden, Zainab Salbi share heartfelt stories on Porter’s new podcast series 

During the podcast, Aden spoke about how she found the confidence to create a career in fashion without compromising her beliefs. (AFP)
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Porter magazine’s new podcast is exactly what we’ve been missing during self-isolation.

The Net-a-Porter-owned magazine launched a weekly podcast series, “Pieces of Me: My Life in Seven Garments,” that features a number of influential women, who tell their stories through clothing items they wore at defining moments of their lives. 

Through the seven part series, models, writers, activists and social media stars – including Somali-American model Halima Aden and Iraqi-born women’s-rights activist Zainab Salbi – dive into intimate and memorable conversations with the host, Porter magazine editor-in-chief Sarah Bailey. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now I just runway to the kitchen & back

A post shared by Halima (@halima) on

During the podcast, Aden spoke about how she found the confidence to create a career in fashion without compromising her beliefs. “I say it to my girlfriends all the time: ‘Don’t change yourself… change the game,’” the world-famous, hijab-wearing supermodel said.

 

The 22-year-old, who has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2018, was a former child refugee. She lived at the Kenyan Kakuma refugee camp for seven years with her parents before immigrating to the US.

“I get so emotional talking about this, because those six letters (UNICEF) symbolize my life,” the model said, speaking about her childhood with the non-governmental organization. “As a kid, I couldn’t spell my name but I knew what each of those letters meant – and I knew what they represented for my family and my community. I hope one day we get to a place where we don’t need organizations like UNICEF, because every child will have exactly what they deserve.”

 

Similarly, Salbi, who features in episode four, tells listeners about her journey to personal freedom. 

 

She spoke about the wedding dress she was forced to wear for her “abusive arranged marriage.” 

“My mother ordered the silk from Thailand, which had all these embroideries of Arabic poems and Arabic designs. I have to say, I actually did like the dress – even though I had no say in it. The man I ended up marrying was a horrible, horrible man,” the activist said. 

 

Ironically, Salbi said it was working with so many women in war zones that taught her to embrace the power of beauty and female adornment.

 

“In the beginning, I used to go to war zones wearing baggy pants and baggy shirts. I was embracing the warrior look. But I would go to these countries and the women there were beautiful… and I became sort of embarrassed of myself – this shabby-looking person. And I felt that, out of respect for them, I should have nice clothes.”

Other guests to feature in the weekly podcast series include actress Tracee Ellis Ross, activist Sinead Burke and womenswear designer Roksanda Ilincic. You can listen to the podcasts online.

Topics: Halima Aden Zainab Salbi PORTER

