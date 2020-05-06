You are here

Saudi Arabia has its own Banksy

Saudi graffiti artist Ali Alnefaei, who goes by the name Klakh after his hometown Kelakh, a small village near Taif, is garnering attention for his meticulously painted faces. (Instagram: kla5i)
Updated 06 May 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  • Graffiti artist Ali Alnefaei, who goes by the name Klakh, has been using old deserted houses as a backdrop for his work
DUBAI: Some of the most popular videos trending on Instagram in Saudi Arabia over the past few days have been of old abandoned houses in Riyadh, Abha and Taif filled with freshly painted murals of women’s faces.

Saudi graffiti artist Ali Alnefaei, who goes by the name Klakh after his hometown Kelakh, a small village near Taif, is garnering attention for his meticulously painted faces of women — celebrities and otherwise — of all ages and in all conditions.

He has also painted the faces of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K l a 5 (@kla5i) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K l a 5 (@kla5i) on

Klakh’s paintings of females include veiled girls, and young women wearing playful bandanas and scarves. All of them have a heightened state of expression, as if they are trying to communicate a message to onlookers.

The old ruins of houses that Klakh has been using for his art have peaked considerable interest.

His videos have gone viral at a time when Saudis remain under stringent lockdown due to COVID-19. A visit to one of the old houses gives us a sense of the Kingdom’s past, while Klakh’s art reminds us of the country’s ever-changing and vibrant present.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by K l a 5 (@kla5i) on

Topics: Saudi Arabia Banksy art

Saudi Arabia announces 9 deaths from COVID-19

Updated 06 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 9 deaths from COVID-19

  • A total of 31,938 cases of the virus have been recorded in the Kingdom so far and 209 people have died from it
Updated 06 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday nine deaths from COVID-19 and 1,687 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 27 percent of patients were Saudi citizens and 73 percent were not.
The health ministry added that 1,352 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,783.
A total of 31,938 cases of the virus have been recorded in the Kingdom so far and 209 people have died from it.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

