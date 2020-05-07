You are here

Focus: US Macro Picture

Updated 07 May 2020
Cornelia Meyer

Focus: US Macro Picture

Updated 07 May 2020
Cornelia Meyer

What happened:

The Bank of England (BOE) left rates unchanged at 0.1 percent. Quantitative easing likewise remains unchanged. The current target £645 billion pounds ($795 billion) will probably be hit by July. Sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.2369 immediately after the news was released and fluctuated thereafter. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey vouched to insert more monetary stimulus as needed. The bank predicts UK GDP will contract by 30 percent in the first half (3 percent in the first quarter and 25 percent in second quarter), with a preliminary outlook of a 14 percent contraction for 2020, the worst since 1706. House prices could fall by as much as 16 percent and unemployment could rise by 9 percent, bringing the number of unemployed above levels seen after the financial crisis.

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, lowered its base rate by 25 basis points to zero.

China’s exports for April grew unexpectedly by 3.5 percent compared to the same month in 2019. This is surprising amid the lockdown measures of China’s major trading partners. Imports dropped by 14.2 percent. The country’s trade surplus for the month stood at $45.3 billion. The economist community expected exports to shrink by 11 percent and imports to do slightly better by only declining 10 percent.

The Turkish lira hit a record low not seen since the 2018 currency crisis after authorities accused London-based banks of manipulation.

Saudi Arabia slashed its discounts on crude for buyers in Asia and other geographies. In Europe, they were reduced from $10 a barrel for Brent to $4. With this action, Saudi Aramco sends two messages to the market: Firstly, that the price war between Russia and the KSA is over and secondly, that they are more confident in oil demand going forward.

Earnings season continued:

Arcellor Mittal reported a net loss of $1.1 billion as opposed to a $400 million loss for the same quarter of 2019. The company abandoned guidance for 2020.

Drinks manufacturer AB InBev reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $3.9 billion, down 13.7 percent. First quarter shipments fell 9.3 percent while April’s fell 32 percent, prompting the drinks manufacturer to expect the second quarter to turn out far worse than the first due to restaurants and bars being closed amid the lockdown.

Air France KLM Group posted a loss of  €815 million ($880 million) with capacity for the second and third quarters of 2020 contracting around -95 percent and -80 percent compared to the previous year.

DSM: Adjusted net profit came in at €168 million, up by 8 percent, reflecting primarily the success of its nutrition segment.

Munich Re reported a first quarter net profit of €221 million, down 65 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The re-insurer booked €800 million in coronavirus-related losses for the first quarter.

Background:

In a telephone call, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink painted a gloomy picture of the US economy, foreseeing bankruptcies on a wide scale. He was apparently particularly worried about what the pandemic would do to the psyche of the US consumer, who contributes 70 percent of the country’s GDP.

He also foresaw empty planes. His bleak outlook on travel and hospitality is reflected in the Intercontinental Hotels Group reservation rates, which were down 25 percent for the first quarter, 55 percent for March, and an unprecedented 80 percent for April.

Partially underlying Fink’s pessimistic views for the US economy were first-time jobless claims, which exceeded 30 million over the last six weeks. This week, Airbnb and Uber announced mass layoffs.

Where we go from here:

Telefonica and Liberty will combine their UK businesses of O2 and Virgin Media in a £31.4 billion deal, expecting synergies of £540 million. The joint company will have revenues of £11 billion and a customer base of 46 million across the collective mobile, broadband and pay-tv segments. The combined company expects to invest £10bn in the UK over the next five years. This will shake up the mobile/broadband market by creating a strong competitor to BT.

ADP reports that an estimated 20.2 million private-sector jobs were lost in April amid the coronavirus crisis. First-time jobless claims for the week ending May 1 and non-farm payroll numbers for April will be released later today.

 

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.
Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: coronanomics

An e-learning platform tackles Arab world’s coronavirus-era challenges

Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Pamela Kesrouani

An e-learning platform tackles Arab world's coronavirus-era challenges

  • Used by 160 teachers, vTeacher was launched on March 21 and is freely available in all Arab countries
  • Remote-learning platforms are proving useful to students as they strive to salvage their academic year
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Pamela Kesrouani

LEBANON: Ever since the coronavirus disease was declared a global pandemic, no country has been left untouched by its effects. It has turned our lives upside down and changed our habits, compelling us to create new ones.

The situation has forced most of us to remain in our homes and has placed the internet at the center of our daily lives more so than ever before.

Millions now who can afford computers and broadband connections are using the internet to work, hang out with friends and family and even exercise.

Displaced Syrian boys study online materials provided by their teachers on Whatsapp following restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)

The internet has also become an indispensable tool for students as they try to salvage their academic year.

Distance learning was not common in the Arab world before the pandemic hit, but it has since become essential for teachers and students.

Syrian software engineer Walid Shayib

This, in turn, has given rise to many virtual platforms, one of which is vTeacher, a distance-learning platform launched by Syrian software engineer Walid Shayib, who currently resides in Istanbul, Turkey.

The platform, which was launched on March 21, is freely available in all Arab countries. It uses an open-source Moodle software to facilitate the process of continuing the academic year despite current circumstances.

“There are 160 independent teachers using the platform, while the number of schools is limited to only two,” Shayeb said. “The platform is not limited to Syria only though; it is for any teacher in the Arab region who wants to use it.”

Shayib says vTeacher has an English and French interface (at the request of teachers from Algeria) in addition to the Arabic one.

He admits that participation of teachers in vTeacher is still minimal as the platform is new and most teachers have modest experience in dealing with digital platforms.

“In order to solve this problem, I have formed a team of volunteers, with more than 500 people wanting to help,” Shayib said.

“These volunteers will provide technical support to teachers and help them in using the platform and adding students to it.”

The main feature of vTeacher is that it can be used through a dedicated mobile application and that, according to Shayib, “it is free from distractions unlike Facebook and WhatsApp.”

So, what does a teacher need to use the platform? Only an email address and a password to create an account that allows teachers to add students and begin the educational process, according to Shayib.

FASTFACT

160

Number of independent teachers using vTeacher platform to date

This platform offers multiple features: It permits teachers to add lessons as blogs, videos or even set up polls, as Shayib explains.

Teachers can also create tests, follow up on homework and carry out the grading process, as well as create a forum for students to discuss specific topics.

The interaction with the platform is still small, but it will undoubtedly increase as most schools in Arab countries close and resort to distance education.

Used by 160 teachers, vTeacher was launched on March 21 and is freely available in all Arab countries. (Supplied)

“If the situation does not change, I will allocate more time to providing teachers with technical support,” Shayib said. “I will also develop more additions to the platform, such as a live broadcast feature.”

There is no doubt that teachers and students will welcome any virtual tool that aims to improve and facilitate distance learning and transform it into a more professional process, away from groups on platforms such as WhatsApp or Skype.

The hope is that engineers and entrepreneurs such as Walid Shayib will join efforts in these difficult times to improve distance education.

  • This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: Middle East Education

