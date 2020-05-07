Trump and Putin discuss arms race, welcome OPEC + oil deal

You are here

US President Donald Trump spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday. (AP)
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called on Thursday for involving China in new arms control talks with Russia, telling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that they need to avoid a "costly arms race," the White House said.

Trump and Putin spoke by telephone, also welcoming the recent OPEC+ oil deal as well as discussing the global coronavirus pandemic, the White House added.

"President Trump reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China, and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race," a statement said.

"President Trump reiterated that the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia," the statement added.

In a readout of the phone call, the Kremlin said the two presidents had also discussed global oil markets, noting their support for last month's output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, something they said had helped stabilise oil prices.

Russia and the US — rivals during the four decades of the Cold War — ripped up the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty this year, blaming one another for its demise. That deal was seen as a cornerstone of global security and its burial sparked fears of a new arms race.

Washington is threatening to quit the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or “New START,” when it expires next year.

New START — which obliged them to halve the number of missile launchers and set up a new verification regime — is seen as the last major deal keeping their arsenals below the Cold War peak.

However, Trump has been pushing for China to be brought into a future deal, arguing that Beijing’s missile and nuclear capability is rapidly expanding.

France moves toward easing coronavirus lockdown

Updated 27 min 58 sec ago
AP

France moves toward easing coronavirus lockdown

  • Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says a balance must be struck between restarting life and the economy
  • Important restrictions will remain in place — particularly for travel, urban public transport and schools
Updated 27 min 58 sec ago
AP

PARIS: The French prime minister has given the green light to start ending a strict two-month lockdown throughout France on Monday, even though the coronavirus is still circulating in four regions, including Paris.
Laying out a sort of how-to manual for the progressive reopening of France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says a balance must be struck between restarting life and the economy while guarding against a second wave of the pandemic, which has left more than 26,000 people dead in France since March 1.
Philippe held out the possibility that backsliding in fighting the pandemic could mean back-pedaling on the freedom from confinement starting next week.
Important restrictions will remain in place — particularly for travel, urban public transport and schools — until the situation is reassessed in early June. Restaurants and bars are to remain closed for now, along with most beaches.
Britain’s foreign secretary is stressing that any changes to social distancing and lockdown measures will be “modest and incremental” to avoid a second peak, as the country’s total death toll reaches 30,615.
Asked about changes to lockdown rules expected to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, Dominic Raab says “It’s a very dangerous moment, we need to proceed with caution.”
He said the R-rate, the rate of infection, is between 0.5 and 0.9. National statistician Ian Diamond added that the lowest R-rate is “probably in London.”

