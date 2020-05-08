You are here

Indian police file complaint against LG Chem after deadly gas leak

Indian residents sleep on a road divider after evacuating their homes following a gas leak at the LG polymers plant in Visakhapatnam in this May 8, 2020 photo. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Authorities double the evacuation area around the factory in Andhra Pradesh to a 5-kilometer radius
  • India’s government has formed a committee, which includes senior bureaucrats, to investigate the leak
CHENNAI, India: Indian police have filed a complaint against an LG Chem subsidiary over a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant in the south of the country that killed 11 people and sickened almost a thousand more.
Authorities doubled the evacuation area around the factory in Andhra Pradesh to a 5-kilometer radius on Friday, a day after the gas first began leaking. Around 800 people were hospitalized.
A copy of the police complaint filed against the management of LG Chem’s subsidiary LG Polymers, viewed by Reuters, cited several counts of negligence and culpable homicide.
The report, which precedes a full police investigation and potential charges, refers to negligent handling of poisonous substances and causing hurt and endangering public life due to negligence. Culpable homicide is classified as not amounting to murder.
An LG Chem spokesman in Seoul declined to comment on the police report.
There was confusion about whether Friday’s expanded evacuation orders were sparked by a renewed leak, as reported by at least one local fire official, or by the fear that rising temperatures at the plant could lead to another leak.
LG Chem said on Friday there was no second leak at the plant, which makes polystyrene products used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products.
“LG Chem has asked the police to evacuate residents as a precautionary measure as there are concerns that tank temperatures would rise,” South Korea’s biggest petrochemical maker said in a statement. “We are taking necessary measures, including putting water into the tank.”
N. Surendra Anand, a fire officer in Visakhapatnam district, had earlier said that more people were being evacuated because of renewed emissions from the plant: “the situation is tense.” Residents said police began moving them out of their homes and into waiting buses from around midnight.
Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said gas emissions had been fluctuating through the day and had largely subsided.
India’s government has formed a committee, which includes senior bureaucrats, to investigate the leak, identified by authorities as coming from styrene, a principal raw material at the plant.
The factory was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long shutdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, local officials and the company said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a televised address on Thursday that the leak occurred because the styrene had been stored for a long period of time.

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan’s poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday
  • But restrictions could be restored if the outbreak worsens
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000 on Friday, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.
Officials reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Friday, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose by 30 to 594.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan’s poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday, amid fears for the country’s economy as it sinks into recession.
Khan said the easing of restrictions, aimed at helping the country’s most impoverished citizens, would be lifted in phases and warned people that the epidemic could get out of control if they did not take precautions. He added that restrictions could be restored if the outbreak worsens.
The government’s handling of the virus has been strongly criticized by scientists and doctors who fear the outbreak will gather pace among a population of around 210 million and overwhelm the country’s struggling health system.
After reporting just a handful of COVID-19 cases in late February, Pakistan’s numbers began to surge from mid-March. It has reported an average of just over 1,000 cases and around 27 deaths per day for the past week, according to a Reuters tally based on official data.
In the Middle East and Asia regions, only India, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey are reporting daily increases at a similar rate.
Pakistan officials have said small markets and shops would be the first to open, with restricted hours, while big malls and other spaces that attract large crowds will remain closed for now. Schools will stay shut until mid-July and a decision on reopening intercity transport would be made at a later, unspecified, date.

