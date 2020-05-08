You are here

  • Home
  • Japan eyes another stimulus package as coronavirus pandemic crushes economy

Japan eyes another stimulus package as coronavirus pandemic crushes economy

The Japanese economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter in the first three months of this year, a poll shows. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ztfc9

Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

Japan eyes another stimulus package as coronavirus pandemic crushes economy

  • Japan compiled a record $1.1 trillion economic stimulus package in April
  • Japanese economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter in the first three months of this year, poll shows
Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan will look into additional steps to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, its economy minister said on Friday, signaling that more stimulus measures could be forthcoming as the country sinks into deep recession.
Japan compiled a record $1.1 trillion economic stimulus package in April that focused on cash payouts to households and loans to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Ruling coalition lawmakers are ramping up calls for more assistance, as the government’s decision on Monday to extend a state of emergency through May heightens the chance of more bankruptcies and job losses.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the government will look into ways to offer rent relief for businesses and help university students who lost part-time jobs pay tuition.
“We’re moving quickly to scrutinize what further steps are necessary, in consultation with the prime minister and close coordination with the ruling coalition,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will present a proposal to Abe including a plan for the government to cover two-thirds of the rent for small businesses hit by the pandemic for up to six months, the Nikkei newspaper said.
The sticking point will be on how to pay for the plan. Some lawmakers are demanding the government compile a second supplementary budget, following one that was put together to partly fund the $1.1 trillion package.
Finance Minister Taro Aso, however, said any additional spending should first be covered by $14 billion worth of reserves set aside under the first supplementary budget.
“We don’t know yet how big any new spending package would be,” Aso told a briefing on Friday. “We’re not at a stage to say when and how much” the government will need to spend, he added.
The economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter in the first three months of this year, a Reuters poll showed, meeting the technical definition of a recession as the pandemic crushed consumption and business activity.
Gross domestic product data on May 18 is likely to show the world’s third-largest economy contracted an annualized 4.6 percent in January-March, the poll of 14 analysts showed on Friday. Many believe the slump will be even deeper in the current quarter.
Japan has reported over 16,000 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Japan

Related

World
Japan set to approve remdesivir for coronavirus treatment
Business & Economy
Japan central bank eases monetary policy to counter coronavirus pandemic

Trump plays down unprecedented new US unemployment as ‘no surprise’

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Trump plays down unprecedented new US unemployment as ‘no surprise’

  • ‘It’s fully expected, there’s no surprise. Somebody said, ‘oh look at this’’
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed unprecedented US job losses, saying they were not a surprise.
“It’s fully expected, there’s no surprise. Somebody said, ‘oh look at this,’” he said on Fox News minutes after the Labor Department published the figures.
“I’ll bring it back,” he said.
An unprecedented collapse in April driven by the coronavirus fallout sent the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent, well beyond the peak hit in late 2009 during the global financial crisis. The jobless rate in March was 4.4 percent.

Topics: economy Employment US Donald Trump

Related

World
Half of US states easing coronavirus restrictions as jobless numbers grow
Business & Economy
US adds 136,000 jobs; unemployment hits 50-year low of 3.5%

Latest updates

Trump plays down unprecedented new US unemployment as ‘no surprise’
American University of Beirut faces fight of its life as crises hit
Focus: Equities versus fixed income
Morocco to probe attack on TV crew
French Muslims divided over call for mosques to reopen for Eid Al-Fitr

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.