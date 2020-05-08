New Russia coronavirus cases top 10,000 for sixth day

You are here

Police officers wear protective face masks in Moscow on May 6, 2020. Russia now ranks fourth in Europe in terms of the total number of cases. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Russia now ranks fourth in Europe in terms of the total number of cases
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday registered more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row, after emerging as a new hotspot of the pandemic.
A government tally showed 10,669 new cases over the last 24 hours, fewer than Thursday’s record of 11,231 and bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 187,859.
The country also recorded 98 new deaths from the virus, for a total of 1,723.
Russia now ranks fourth in Europe in terms of the total number of cases, according to an AFP tally, behind countries where the epidemic hit considerably earlier: Britain, Italy and Spain.
On Thursday Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced an extension of a lockdown in the capital, where most cases are concentrated, to May 31.
He also brought in a rule that people will have to wear masks and gloves in public transport and shops or face fines from Tuesday.
Residents of the capital are only allowed to leave their homes for brief trips to a shop, to walk dogs or to travel to essential jobs with a permit.
Russia has a national non-working period until May 11 that so far has not been extended.
On Saturday, when the country usually marks Soviet victory in World War II with large-scale military parades, there will only be fly-pasts and fireworks.
For the first time, President Vladimir Putin will give a speech by the Eternal Flame memorial beside the Kremlin walls instead of during a parade on Red Square.

Indian police file complaint against LG Chem after deadly gas leak

Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

Indian police file complaint against LG Chem after deadly gas leak

  • Authorities double the evacuation area around the factory in Andhra Pradesh to a 5-kilometer radius
  • India’s government has formed a committee, which includes senior bureaucrats, to investigate the leak
Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

CHENNAI, India: Indian police have filed a complaint against an LG Chem subsidiary over a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant in the south of the country that killed 11 people and sickened almost a thousand more.
Authorities doubled the evacuation area around the factory in Andhra Pradesh to a 5-kilometer radius on Friday, a day after the gas first began leaking. Around 800 people were hospitalized.
A copy of the police complaint filed against the management of LG Chem’s subsidiary LG Polymers, viewed by Reuters, cited several counts of negligence and culpable homicide.
The report, which precedes a full police investigation and potential charges, refers to negligent handling of poisonous substances and causing hurt and endangering public life due to negligence. Culpable homicide is classified as not amounting to murder.
An LG Chem spokesman in Seoul declined to comment on the police report.
There was confusion about whether Friday’s expanded evacuation orders were sparked by a renewed leak, as reported by at least one local fire official, or by the fear that rising temperatures at the plant could lead to another leak.
LG Chem said on Friday there was no second leak at the plant, which makes polystyrene products used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products.
“LG Chem has asked the police to evacuate residents as a precautionary measure as there are concerns that tank temperatures would rise,” South Korea’s biggest petrochemical maker said in a statement. “We are taking necessary measures, including putting water into the tank.”
N. Surendra Anand, a fire officer in Visakhapatnam district, had earlier said that more people were being evacuated because of renewed emissions from the plant: “the situation is tense.” Residents said police began moving them out of their homes and into waiting buses from around midnight.
Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said gas emissions had been fluctuating through the day and had largely subsided.
India’s government has formed a committee, which includes senior bureaucrats, to investigate the leak, identified by authorities as coming from styrene, a principal raw material at the plant.
The factory was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long shutdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, local officials and the company said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a televised address on Thursday that the leak occurred because the styrene had been stored for a long period of time.

