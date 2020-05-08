You are here

  Iran-linked hackers recently targeted coronavirus drugmaker Gilead

Iran-linked hackers recently targeted coronavirus drugmaker Gilead

Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of COVID-19, in Oceanside, California, US, April 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The hacking attempts show how cyber spies around the world are focusing their intelligence-gathering efforts on information about COVID-19
  • The UK and US warned this week that state-backed hackers are attacking pharmaceutical companies and institutions working on treatments for the disease
LONDON/WASHINGTON: Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at US drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc. in recent weeks, according to publicly-available web archives reviewed by Reuters and three cybersecurity researchers, as the company races to deploy a treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
In one case, a fake email login page designed to steal passwords was sent in April to a top Gilead executive involved in legal and corporate affairs, according to an archived version on a website used to scan for malicious web addresses. Reuters was not able to determine whether the attack was successful.
Ohad Zaidenberg, lead intelligence researcher at Israeli cybersecurity firm ClearSky, who closely tracks Iranian hacking activity and has investigated the attacks, said the attempt was part of an effort by an Iranian group to compromise email accounts of staff at the company using messages that impersonated journalists.
Two other cybersecurity researchers, who were not authorized to speak publicly about their analysis, confirmed that the web domains and hosting servers used in the hacking attempts were linked to Iran.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied any involvement in the attacks. “The Iranian government does not engage in cyber warfare,” said spokesman Alireza Miryousefi. “Cyber activities Iran engages in are purely defensive and to protect against further attacks on Iranian infrastructure.”
A spokesman for Gilead declined to comment, citing a company policy not to discuss cybersecurity matters. Reuters could not determine if any of the attempts were successful, on whose behalf the Iranian hackers were working or their motivation.
Still, the hacking attempts show how cyber spies around the world are focusing their intelligence-gathering efforts on information about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Reuters has reported in recent weeks that hackers with links to Iran and other groups have also attempted to break into the World Health Organization, and that attackers linked to Vietnam targeted the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Britain and the United States warned this week that state-backed hackers are attacking pharmaceutical companies and research institutions working on treatments for the new disease.
The joint statement did not name any of the attacked organizations, but two people familiar with the matter said one of the targets was Gilead, whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with COVID-19.
The hacking infrastructure used in the attempt to compromise the Gilead executive’s email account has previously been used in cyberattacks by a group of suspected Iranian hackers known as “Charming Kitten,” said Priscilla Moriuchi, director of strategic threat development at US cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, who reviewed the web archives identified by Reuters.
“Access to even just the email of staff at a cutting-edge Western pharmaceutical company could give ... the Iranian government an advantage in developing treatments and countering the disease,” said Moriuchi, a former analyst with the US National Security Agency.
Iran has suffered acutely from the COVID-19, recording the highest death toll in the Middle East. The disease has so far killed more than 260,000 people worldwide, triggering a global race between governments, private pharmaceutical companies and researchers to develop a cure.
Gilead is at the forefront of that race and has been lauded by US President Donald Trump, who met the California company’s CEO Daniel O’Day at the White House in March and May to discuss its work on COVID-19.
The US Food and Drug Administration last week gave emergency use authorization to Gilead’s remdesivir for patients with severe COVID-19, clearing the way for broader use in more hospitals around the United States.
An official at one European biotech company said the industry was on “red alert” and taking extra precautions to guard against attempts to steal COVID-19 research, such as conducting all work related to vaccine trials on “air-gapped” computers that are disconnected from the Internet.

Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown

Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown

  • Clashes erupted in the Shahpur locality of Ahmedabad when police and paramilitary forces tried to enforce the lockdown
  • Local TV showed crowds chasing away the police and paramilitary teams
Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

AHMEDABAD: Some residents frustrated over a strict coronavirus lockdown in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, hurled stones and were met with teargas in clashes with paramilitary forces on Friday.
Authorities in the city ordered all shops, except those selling milk and medicines, to close on midnight Wednesday until May 15, implementing a stricter lockdown than the national one in place since March 25, in an effort to curb a rise in infections.
Clashes erupted in the Shahpur locality of Ahmedabad when police and paramilitary forces tried to enforce the lockdown, asking people to stay indoors.
“Some people got agitated, and started pelting stones on the forces,” city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia told Reuters. “The police fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd. The situation is under control now,” he said.
Local TV showed crowds chasing away the police and paramilitary teams. Bhatia said one policeman was injured and eight people had been detained.
Ahmedabad is one of the worst-hit cities in India. The city has reported more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus, accounting for about 70% of the total cases in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. The city has also accounted for more than three quarters of the deaths in Gujarat.
Overall, India has reported 56,342 cases, of whom at least 1,886 people have died.

