King Salman holds call with US President Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia's King Salman held a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday. (SPA/File Photo)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman holds call with US President Donald Trump

  The two leaders "reaffirmed the strong defense partnership" between the two countries
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman held a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

The two leaders "reaffirmed the strong defense partnership" between the two countries according to a White House statement.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets, and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership. The president and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation as leaders of the G7 and G20, respectively," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Saudi Arabia announces 10 coronavirus deaths

Updated 12 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 10 coronavirus deaths

  • The health ministry said that 1,322 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 9,120
Updated 12 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 10 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,701 new cases of the disease on Friday.
Of the new cases, 373 were recorded in Jeddah, 308 in Madinah, 246 in Makkah, 142 in Riyadh and 130 in Dammam.
The ministry added that of the new cases, 22 percent of patients were Saudi citizens whilst 78 percent were not.
The health ministry also announced that 1,322 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 9,120.
A total of 229 people have died in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

