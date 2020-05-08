King Salman holds call with US President Donald Trump

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman held a telephone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets, and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership. The president and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation as leaders of the G7 and G20, respectively," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.