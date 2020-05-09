You are here

Muslims in Italy wait their turn as government agrees to resume Mass

Italy will lift the ban on public Masses from May 18, as part of an agreement to allow Catholics to attend liturgical celebrations following restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis. (Reuters/File Photo)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • All religious services were forbidden by the national lockdown, which was eased earlier this week
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy will lift the ban on public Masses from May 18, as part of an agreement to allow Catholics to attend liturgical celebrations following restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis.

The government is also expected to allow those from other faiths, including Muslims and Jews, to gather for their own religious services, though no date has yet been set for the reopening of mosques.

All religious services were forbidden by the national lockdown, whose measures were eased last Monday after nearly two months.

 

 


The deal — signed by the president of the Italian Conference of Bishops (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese — followed tough negotiations in which Pope Francis intervened, urging Italian Catholics to follow scientists’ advice.

The agreement does not refer to a maximum number of faithful allowed to gather. The parish priest will be in charge of identifying “the maximum capacity of the church building” that can guarantee “compliance with the legislation on social distancing,” it reads.

As is mandatory for all enclosed spaces, congregation members must observe a 1-meter distance between themselves, with volunteers at the entrance — wearing masks and gloves — admitting people one at a time, even if they belong to the same household.

All worshippers will have to wear facemasks while inside the building, as will the priest, who will have to wear gloves too.

Worshippers will be encouraged to wear gloves to take communion, which will be given on the hand rather than in the mouth.

Church buildings will have to be specially cleaned before and after every service. No song or Mass books can be distributed to the congregation, and no choir or groups of musicians will be allowed to accompany the ceremony.

“Even if it’s not required by the new regulations, I’ve already bought a temperature scanner and a machine sanitizing my entire church in 10 minutes,” Father Federico Tartaglia, the parish priest at the Holy Nativity Church in Rome, told Arab News.

“As summer is coming and we have a porch in front of the church, we’ll try to celebrate Mass outside as much as we can,” he added.

“The No. 1 priority is to preserve people’s health, but I’m so happy to say Mass again with my congregation. We’ve been separated for too long because of the lockdown. I hope this will be a new start.”

Bassetti said the deal is “the fruit of a deep collaboration and synergy between the government, the (coronavirus) technical and scientific committee and the CEI, in which each played its part responsibly.” He added that the Church is committed to helping overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Conte said the agreement will ensure that Masses resume “in the safest way possible,” adding: “I thank the CEI for the moral and material support it is giving the whole national community in this difficult moment for the country.”

Lamorgese said the deal is “an excellent result.” Her ministry was criticized last week after a video, which went viral on social media, showed a policeman interrupting a Mass with only two people in attendance, and shouting at the priest on the altar to “quit and go away.”

The police chief apologized to the priest for the patrol’s “rough manners,” but said it was only enforcing the lockdown legislation.

Lamorgese will now have to work on agreements with other religious communities so they can reopen their places of worship.

She held a videoconference with representatives of all confessions to identify ways to allow rites to resume without risk.

The Union of Islamic Communities in Italy (Ucooi) welcomed the upcoming resumption of Catholic worship.

“We are now waiting to know from the government the date for the reopening of prayer halls and mosques,” it said in a statement, highlighting the “specificity” of the Muslim community now experiencing the “sensitive and particular rituality” of the month of Ramadan.

“Clear answers on the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr on May 24 will be necessary at the soonest. We also hope for a wider collaboration with the local authorities so that outdoor spaces can be used by the communities in the safest way,” the statement added.

Ucooi urged all Muslim communities in Italy to “diligently comply” with the rules outlined in government sanitization protocols, and to respect social distancing during this “transitory phase which we hope can end as soon as possible.”

 

 

Virus threat forces Russia to curb WWII celebrations

AFP

MOSCOW: Russia will hold only muted celebrations on Saturday for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II after President Vladimir Putin postponed a Red Square parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The president will now give a 20-minute speech at a war memorial beside the Kremlin walls, an unprecedented move, instead of presiding over a traditional parade featuring thousands of troops and military equipment.
Russia has become Europe’s hotspot in the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 new cases a day over the last six days, forcing the authorities to rein in their plans.
The Kremlin had planned a 90-minute parade featuring 15,000 troops, vintage vehicles and its latest missile systems in front of veterans and world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.
The event was designed to highlight Russia’s vision of itself as inheritor of the achievements of the USSR and with its interpretation of history taking precedence over the West’s because of the sacrifice of millions of Soviet citizens in the war.
The display of military hardware was also meant to show off Russia’s role as global powerbroker in current conflicts such as Syria, even as the international community refuses to recognize Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
But as the virus raged in Europe, Putin finally postponed the parade in mid-April.
The “risks associated with the epidemic, whose peak has not passed yet, are extremely high,” Putin said at the time.
“This does not give me the right to begin preparations for the parade.”
He will give a televised address at 0700 GMT that is expected to touch on both the historical events and the current crisis.
If the parades are canceled, there will still be fireworks and aerial displays in many Russian cities.
The mayor of Moscow has meanwhile warned residents to stay home and only watch the displays on TV or from a balcony if they have one.
There will also be a minute’s silence at 7:00 p.m. in each of the country’s 11 time zones.

A popular event in which Russians walk in the parade holding photos of family members who fought in the war will now be reorganized online.
Some are also expected to stand on balconies holding their photos and singing a Soviet song called “Victory Day.”
Russia is currently in fifth place in the world in the number of cases with 187,859 confirmed on Friday though its death toll is still relatively low at 1,723 people.
While most ex-Soviet countries also remain under lockdown, two are going ahead with traditional military displays.
Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the dangers of coronavirus, plans a parade involving some 5,000 troops.
“We cannot do otherwise,” Lukashenko insisted Friday, likening his country to a wartime fortress withstanding the Nazis.
In Central Asia’s Turkmenistan, which has reported no cases, a military parade will be held in front of a war memorial in the capital Ashgabat.
 

The 40-year-old foul that changed modern soccer

