376 Italian mafia bosses and drug dealers to return to prison

The Italian Justice Ministry’s move had sparked an outcry. (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

  • The government decided to place prisoners over 70 years of age under house arrest after riots in March led by inmates fearful of catching the virus, which has killed some 30,000 people in Italy
ROME: Italy’s government is sending back to jail 376 mafia bosses and drug dealers who were released and placed under house arrest in recent weeks as part of a controversial plan to stop coronavirus from spreading in prisons.
Those allowed to go home include influential Cosa Nostra boss Francesco Bonura, 78, and Franco Cataldo, 85.
The latter was part of a gang that kidnapped and killed Giuseppe di Matteo, the 10-year-old son of a mafia turncoat, in Sicily in 1996. After the boy was strangled, his body was dissolved in acid. “It’s not acceptable. Whoever was part of that terrible kidnapping needs to stay in jail for life. He (Cataldo) can’t be granted mercy, even if he risks catching coronavirus,” said the boy’s mother.
The government decided to place prisoners over 70 years of age under house arrest after riots in March led by inmates fearful of catching the virus, which has killed some 30,000 people in Italy.
Among those who were granted release are some 60 Cosa Nostra mobsters from Sicily and 50 others from Campania.
They include three kingpins who were held in solitary confinement: Pasquale Zagaria from Puglia, Francesco Bonura from Sicily and Vincenzo Iannazzo, a leader of the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta, the most powerful and brutal Italian mafia group today.  Their release under house arrest has worried prosecutors and investigators. “It’s particularly odd to have let out those serving time under the country’s harsh prison isolation regime,” said Italy’s anti-mafia Chief Prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho. “People got carried away by fears of contagion, when thermal scanners would have been enough.”
Several prosecutors who criticized the decision to release the inmates said bosses allowed to return to their home turf would jump at the chance to reinforce their control over affiliates and local businesses, even if they were under house arrest.
“Once they’re out of prison, they can do whatever they want. They can give orders to their picciotti (as mafia members are nicknamed in Sicily). They can run every kind of illegal business. This is why they have to stay in jail,” Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando told Arab News.
“That may mean that the huge toll paid by policemen and prosecutors over the past 30 years to fight the mafia would be wasted. I can’t accept that.”
Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede announced in Parliament that the government will pass a decree to immediately get all the released mobsters back in jail because of the “changed picture” of the coronavirus crisis in Italy.
The decree will require anti-mafia prosecutors to be involved in any decisions on releasing mobsters, he added.
Bonafede said there had never been any let-up in the fight against Italy’s mafias. He and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised their “maximum determination” in that fight.

Virus threat forces Russia to curb WWII celebrations

In downtown Moscow, red stars and banners adorn avenues, bridges and famous landmarks such as Kremlin, the Triumphal Arch and the hotel Ukraina. (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

Virus threat forces Russia to curb WWII celebrations

  • Russia is currently in fifth place in the world in the number of cases with 187,859 confirmed on Friday though its death toll is still relatively low at 1,723 people
Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia will hold only muted celebrations on Saturday for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II after President Vladimir Putin postponed a Red Square parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The president will now give a 20-minute speech at a war memorial beside the Kremlin walls, an unprecedented move, instead of presiding over a traditional parade featuring thousands of troops and military equipment.
Russia has become Europe’s hotspot in the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 new cases a day over the last six days, forcing the authorities to rein in their plans.
The Kremlin had planned a 90-minute parade featuring 15,000 troops, vintage vehicles and its latest missile systems in front of veterans and world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.
The event was designed to highlight Russia’s vision of itself as inheritor of the achievements of the USSR and with its interpretation of history taking precedence over the West’s because of the sacrifice of millions of Soviet citizens in the war.
The display of military hardware was also meant to show off Russia’s role as global powerbroker in current conflicts such as Syria, even as the international community refuses to recognize Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
But as the virus raged in Europe, Putin finally postponed the parade in mid-April.
The “risks associated with the epidemic, whose peak has not passed yet, are extremely high,” Putin said at the time.
“This does not give me the right to begin preparations for the parade.”
He will give a televised address at 0700 GMT that is expected to touch on both the historical events and the current crisis.
If the parades are canceled, there will still be fireworks and aerial displays in many Russian cities.
The mayor of Moscow has meanwhile warned residents to stay home and only watch the displays on TV or from a balcony if they have one.
There will also be a minute’s silence at 7:00 p.m. in each of the country’s 11 time zones.

A popular event in which Russians walk in the parade holding photos of family members who fought in the war will now be reorganized online.
Some are also expected to stand on balconies holding their photos and singing a Soviet song called “Victory Day.”
Russia is currently in fifth place in the world in the number of cases with 187,859 confirmed on Friday though its death toll is still relatively low at 1,723 people.
While most ex-Soviet countries also remain under lockdown, two are going ahead with traditional military displays.
Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the dangers of coronavirus, plans a parade involving some 5,000 troops.
“We cannot do otherwise,” Lukashenko insisted Friday, likening his country to a wartime fortress withstanding the Nazis.
In Central Asia’s Turkmenistan, which has reported no cases, a military parade will be held in front of a war memorial in the capital Ashgabat.
 

The 40-year-old foul that changed modern soccer

