You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon rooftops bustle as coronavirus shifts life upstairs

Lebanon rooftops bustle as coronavirus shifts life upstairs

1 / 2
Yoga instructor Rabih El-Medawar practices Acroyoga with his wife Alona Aleksandrova on the roof of their apartment building in Beirut’s Ain El-Remmaneh district on April 27, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 2
Lebanese tattoo artist Hady Baydoun works on a wooden sculpture on the rooftop of his building in Jal el-dib, north of Beirut on April 16, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon rooftops bustle as coronavirus shifts life upstairs

  • Several Lebanese citizens have ventured onto their roofs to escape the lockdown
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Usually the kingdom of water tanks and satellite dishes, Lebanon’s rooftops have recently been graced by unlikely scenes of locked-down residents fleeing their flats.
Deprived of rehearsal rooms or workshops by restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, or just needing some extra breathing space, many people have found solace without leaving their buildings.
Several have ventured onto their roofs to escape the lockdown after taking to the streets in recent months as part of nationwide protests against rulers deemed corrupt and inept.
AFP photographer Joseph Eid spent weeks scaling staircases to see how people have taken over underused rooftops, whose only visitors used to be caretakers, plumbers and electricians.
“When confinement started, I soon couldn’t take it anymore, and that’s when I thought of checking out the roof,” said Sherazade Mami, a Tunisian dancer who has been living in Beirut since 2016.
Every day, she walks up to the ninth floor of her building with her water, her mat and her music to stretch and practice.
Like others discovering their rooftops during the lockdown, Mami said her outlook on the city had changed.
“Once you’re up there, you realize — I have an amazing view on the whole of Beirut. It’s beautiful, the city is so quiet,” she said of the sprawling metropolis usually known for its noise and chaotic traffic.
“You can hear the birds singing, you’re under the sun, it’s heaven ... It’s better than rehearsing in the theater in some ways,” she added.
A bird’s eye view of Beirut around sunset since mid-March would show largely empty streets and shuttered shops at ground level, but unusual activity above.
On a hedgehopping flight over the city, maybe yoga instructors Rabih Al-Medawar and his wife Alona Aleksandrova could be spotted trying out new acrobatic moves on their roof.
Traveling north toward the seaside town of Byblos, Lebanese gymnast Karen Dib might appear, tumbling down the red mat she had laid out on the top of her building.
And in Tripoli, Lebanon’s main northern city, artist and activist Hayat Nazer might be glimpsed working on her latest canvas.
Others too have been heading upstairs to sunbathe, read or smoke a shisha water pipe.
Nazer said she hoped the weeks of lockdown would leave a positive mark on the way residents thought of their city.
“I really hope people will start planting and greening their roofs to help the environment,” she said.
“They have been underused. You can do sports there, organize barbecues, have parties.”
Mami, the dancer, said she would not forsake her roof when the lockdown ended and her theater reopened its doors.
“I have found a place where I feel free and I will continue to use it,” she said.

One of world’s oldest men marks 116th birthday in South Africa

Fredie Blom (R) is given hand sanitiser by one of his wife's daughters, as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, as he celebrates his 116th birthday at his home in Delft, near Cape Town, on May 8, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

One of world’s oldest men marks 116th birthday in South Africa

  • At his great age, however, he says he won’t let the coronavirus pandemic panic him
Updated 09 May 2020
AFP

CAPE TOWN: South African Fredie Blom celebrated his 116th birthday on Friday unfazed by the coronavirus crisis, over 100 years since the Spanish flu pandemic killed his sister.
“I have lived this long because of God’s grace,” said Blom, possibly one of the oldest men in the world.
Lighting a cigarette, he recalled the 1918 pandemic that left tens of millions dead worldwide including his sister.
Blom was born in 1904 in the rural town of Adelaide, tucked near the Great Winterberg mountain range of South Africa’s Eastern Cape province.
He is older than a 112-year old British resident named the world’s oldest living man by the Guinness World Records in March. Blom’s age has not yet been verified by the body.
Grandchildren whizzed around as Blom sat on the front yard of his home. Neighbours arrived soon after to sing happy birthday.
Blom has spent most of his life working on farms around Cape Town. He met his 86-year old wife Jeanette at a dance and won her heart over with his jive moves.
The couple have been married for almost fifty years. They moved to the Cape Town suburb of Delft three decades ago.
At his great age, however, he says he won’t let the coronavirus pandemic panic him.
And he did not mince his words about South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, complaining about a nationwide ban on cigarette sales as part of a series of lockdown measures.
“He doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Blom grumbled, adding that cigarettes were his only birthday wish this year.
Blom stopped visiting doctors more than two years ago, claiming he was tired of being pricked and prodded.
“Now he just takes two Disprins a day, but sometimes he steals my pills,” Jeanette said, laughing affectionately at her stubborn husband.
While Blom never had children, he adopted Jeanette’s two from a previous marriage as his own.
“He has done everything for us,” said Blom’s step-daughter Jasmien Toerien, 38.
“He would wake up at three or four in the morning to cycle to work,” she fondly recalled. “He loves animals and gardening.”

Topics: South Africa world's oldest men Coronavirus

Related

World
World’s oldest man dies in Japan at 112
Offbeat
No cheating: Frenchwoman was world’s oldest person, researchers say

Latest updates

Lebanon rooftops bustle as coronavirus shifts life upstairs
Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak
Iran reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases
Seven killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan
Why Ramadan 2020 is a time to embrace going gray

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.