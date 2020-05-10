You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish doctors turn detectives to track virus

Turkish doctors turn detectives to track virus

A health officer wearing protective clothing checks the temperature of a resident, believed to have been in contact with coronavirus patients, before collecting swab samples , in Istanbul on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ez8m

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Turkish doctors turn detectives to track virus

  • More than 460,000 people had been contacted by tracers in Turkey
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: In full protective gear, two doctors climb the stairs four at a time. Their first task of the day: To test a woman who has had contact with a coronavirus patient in Istanbul.
Visibly perturbed by the appearance of men in white bodysuits on her landing, the resident in the populous Fatih district answers their questions before she is tested. She will get her results the next day.
In Turkey, nearly 6,000 teams of “tracers” — all health professionals — track potential COVID-19 cases 24 hours a day by identifying and following up with people who have had contact with patients.
By helping find new cases who are then quickly isolated and treated, the Turkish government says tracing has helped to contain the outbreak and limit the number of deaths.
Even if some observers have questioned the reliability of official figures, Turkey’s death toll seems relatively low given the number of infections — with 3,641 fatalities recorded and more than 133,700 cases, according to data released Thursday.
Each tracing process identifies an average of 4.5 people who have been in contact with a patient, according to Koca.
More than 460,000 people had been contacted by tracers in Turkey, he said on April 29.
To find potential cases, the doctors do “real detective work,” said Melek Nur Aslan, director of the public health agency in Fatih district.
When a COVID-19 patient is identified, “we try to retrace their journey in the last 48 hours before the appearance of the first symptoms until the moment when they are tested positive” for the virus, she told AFP.

NUMBER

6,000 teams of ‘tracers’ in Turkey — all health professionals — track potential COVID-19 cases 24 hours a day by identifying and following up with people who have had contact with patients.

For this, the doctors go to the patients’ bedside or home with a list of questions: Where did they go? Who did they speak to? Were they wearing a mask?
They then compile a list of potentially contaminated people whom they ask to self-isolate for 14 days.
If the person has symptoms or develops them during their confinement, they are tested.
This is exactly what happened in Fatih where the doctors have just intervened: The woman they visited complained of fatigue and migraines.
Once the doctors leave the building, they remove their protective equipment and throw it into a large rubbish bag.
One of them carries a box containing the sample that will be sent to the laboratory during the day.
If the test is positive, the woman “will appear as a confirmed case in our file, which will lead to a new tracing process,” said one of the tracers, Mustafa Sever, a GP.
The tracers’ role will also be crucial to avoid a second wave of contagion as Turkey prepares to loosen restrictive measures, including reopening shopping centers and hairdressers from Monday.
Unlike in some other countries where tracing has led to debates over confidentiality and how the data is used, Turkey began this route to tackling the pandemic from the start.
Aslan said only the health workers in charge of tracking potential coronavirus cases have access to the data collected.
Tracing is not new in Turkey — Sever said he had carried out similar “investigations” during measles epidemics in Istanbul.
The tracers also rely on family doctors who regularly call their patients to enquire about their health and ensure they are respecting lockdown measures.
In Istanbul alone, 1,200 teams of two to four tracers constantly track potential new cases, Aslan said.
In addition to their tracing efforts, they also provide advice on how to avoid infecting others and reassure people they visit.
“When we go to people’s homes, they see that someone is taking care of them, that they are not neglected,” said Sever.
“If they are worried, we speak a little with them to reassure them.”

Topics: Turkey

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon’s ‘new migration’ as economic woes worsen
Special
Middle-East
Egypt records a surge in coronavirus cases in May

Lebanon’s ‘new migration’ as economic woes worsen

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 47 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s ‘new migration’ as economic woes worsen

  • Falling wages, soaring costs force people to return to rural villages
Updated 47 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: After years of political turmoil and faced with growing economic hardship in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many Lebanese city-dwellers are voting with their feet in a bid to keep their lives afloat.
But where moving abroad would once have been an option, now people are abandoning the city and heading to family homes in the country, where they grow fruit and vegetables to cut expenses as the cost of living soars.
Disappointed and frustrated by the lack of political leadership, many Lebanese say that they can’t see light at the end of the tunnel. People can be seen sharing reports about increased economic hardships in 2021, with claims attributed to economists and even astrologers.
While the government waits on a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund to keep the economy running, the coronavirus crisis has added to the woes of the Lebanese and affected every sector of the economy.
Only days ago, Dr. Fadlo Khuri, president of the American University of Beirut (AUB), issued an internal memo highlighting the financial crisis facing the institution.
The AUB board of trustees also spoke about the “painful measures” needed if the university — established in 1866 and considered a Middle East icon — is to survive.
Lebanon’s currency crisis has resulted in a drop in the value of salaries and wages in both the public and private sectors, with the minimum wage of 675,000 liras now equivalent to $168, a decline of 63 percent.
Amid talk about harsh years ahead, many families are replanning their future, with migration from the capital and bigger cities to the villages as a first step.
Mohammed Hamza, who is self-employed in Beirut, said he plans to rent out his family house in the capital and return to his village in the south, where his children will enroll in a public school.

FASTFACTS

• Lebanon’s currency crisis has resulted in a drop in the value of salaries and wages in both the public and private sectors.

• The government is awaiting a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

• Lebanese fear the economy to aggravate in the months to come.

Hamza and his wife will re-establish themselves in the town, and grow vegetables and fruit to save money.
Another businessman, who declined to be named, said that he hopes to buy sheep and keep them on his farm in the mountains to avoid possible meat shortages.
Zainab Hassoun, a resident of Beirut’s southern suburbs, said: “Many people have decided to return to their villages in the south and the Bekaa. Some are planting productive trees, while others are growing olives, vegetables and fruit to reduce their cost of living.”
According to Bashir Ismat, a professor of social sciences, Lebanon’s cities have lost their role as business centers, while basic services have improved in the countryside.
“People are returning to their villages because they fear hunger and lack confidence that successive governments will improve life,” he said.
“When people ran out of options, they used to emigrate, but in light of the current global crises, this type of migration is no longer possible. People in Lebanon are seeking individual solutions.”
However, Ismat described their efforts as “futile and not a long-term solution.”
He said that the crisis in confidence is costing political and party leaderships grassroots support.
“When people seek individual solutions, it means they no longer trust the policies of their leaders,” he said.
“The current leadership has no vision for Lebanon’s future.”
Ismat said that he fears Lebanon may be heading toward a dictatorship or a country run by paramilitary groups.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Offbeat
Lebanon rooftops bustle as coronavirus shifts life upstairs
Middle-East
Bahrain receives repatriated citizens from Lebanon

Latest updates

Turkish doctors turn detectives to track virus
Lebanon’s ‘new migration’ as economic woes worsen
El-Sisi expands powers to fight COVID-19 outbreak
Egypt records a surge in coronavirus cases in May
Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni provinces 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.