Ramadan recipes: Sweet potatoes with a Middle Eastern twist from Emirati designer Yasmin Al-Mulla

Sweet potato fries sprinked with zaatar and sumac. (Supplied)
Updated 40 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: While most people may know Yasmin Al-Mulla as the brainchild behind womenswear label YNM Dubai, some may be surprised to discover that the Emirati designer is a staunch health advocate with stealth cooking skills– which she routinely puts on display by way of her Instagram account @yasminalmulla.

The culinary enthusiast, who gained a following for her nutritious, simple-to-make and highly-photogenic dishes, explains that she just wants to “change the common misconception of healthy food in the Middle East.”

“I want to encourage healthy lifestyles in all aspects by promoting nutritional education and raising health awareness in any possible way. I’m on a one-woman mission to change what people believe ‘healthy’ is,” she said to Arab News. Perhaps, this is why she only incorporates high-quality, organic ingredients into her Instagrammable dishes that taste just as good as they look. 




Yasmin Al-Mulla is an Emirati designer and health advocate. (Supplied)

Below, Al-Mulla reveals one of her favorite recipes to enjoy this Ramadan: baked sweet potato fries with a Middle Eastern twist. “Sweet potatoes pack a powerful nutritional profile. They’re rich in potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin B6. Not to mention that they’re  an excellent source of healthy carbohydrates,” explains Al-Mulla. 

What’s more, the dish is gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free, meaning that it won’t leave you feeling lethargic or bloated after iftar.

Ingredients:

Large sweet potato

1 teaspoon dried coriander

1 teaspoon organic mixed herbs

1 teaspoon zaatar

1 teaspoon sumac

Pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon olive oil

 

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees celsius.

2. Slice your potato into thin pieces and place in a large bowl.

3. Sprinkle everything except for the zaatar and sumac, and toss lightly making sure your potato slices are perfectly seasoned.

4. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on prepared baking sheet, making sure not

to overcrowd, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

4. Let the potatoes cool for five to 10 minutes, then sprinkle with zaatar and sumac.

6. Enjoy with your choice of dipping sauce.

 

French-Tunisian star Sonia Ben Ammar donates facemasks to retirement homes

Tunisian-French singer and model Sonia Ben Ammar donated 100 facemasks to retirement homes. (Instagram/@itsnotsonia)
Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

French-Tunisian star Sonia Ben Ammar donates facemasks to retirement homes

Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Last week, French-Tunisian model and singer Sonia Ben Ammar announced a major effort on her part to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus. The 21-year-old made 100 facemasks to distribute to the elderly, who are among the most vulnerable to the infectious disease, residing at retirement homes. 

“I made 100 masks to donate to retirement homes. I really recommend you do this if you need masks,” the model wrote to her 750,000  followers on Instagram.

She went on to say she used materials she had at home and that “they’re not medical masks but they are perfectly safe for everyday use and can be washed.” She also uploaded a series of clips of the masks she made, including a video of herself sewing the fabric masks.

As the virus continues to spread, Ben Ammar has been stepping up in any way that she can. The singer and model recently participated in the #DoYourPartChallenge, teaming up with food delivery service DoorDash in the US to provide free gift cards for meals to those in need during the pandemic. 

Topics: Sona Ben Ammar Coronavirus

