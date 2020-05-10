You are here

Virus crisis costing Swiss economy $11-17 billion per month

People line outside a supermarket during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva. (Reuters File Photo)
Updated 10 May 2020
AFP

  • Switzerland needs to dish out some $100 billion to mitigate the effects of the crisis
GENEVA: Switzerland’s central bank chief said in an interview published by Swiss media Sunday that the coronavirus crisis was costing the Swiss economy up to $17 billion each month.

The head of the Swiss National Bank, Thomas Jordan, said the crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic was weighing heavily on the Swiss economy, which was currently functioning at just 70-80 percent of its normal level.

“You have to go back to the oil crisis of the 1970s to find such a collapse of growth,” he told the Tamedia group in an interview.

The impact of the widespread measures put in place in the Alpine nation to halt the spread of the virus was running up “enormous” costs, he said, “to the tune of 11-17 billion Swiss francs ($11.3-$17.5 billion) each month.”

Jordan cautioned that the public debt would swell, as would costs linked to unemployment insurance and to the subsidies provided to businesses to keep them afloat, pushing Switzerland toward a significant deficit this year.

The Le Matin Dimanche and SonntagsZeitung weeklies calculated Sunday that Switzerland in all should dish out some 100 billion to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

They pointed out that in April joblessness surged 43 percent compared to the same month in 2019 with some 2 million people, out of a population of 8.5 million, drawing partial unemployment benefits. Switzerland has stopped short of ordering full confinement, but introduced a range of emergency measures in mid-March, including closing restaurants and most other businesses, to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The wealthy Alpine nation has gradually begun lifting measures, with restaurants, shops and schools due to open Monday.

Jordan said the loosening of confinement measures was vital, stressing the need to step up economic activity to keep a handle on the rising debt levels.

“It makes sense that the gradual deconfinement should start now,” he said, insisting that Switzerland’s essential education, health and retirement systems “rest on the stability of our economy.”

Jordan said the central bank had been busy intervening in foreign exchange markets to stabilize the value of the Swiss franc which is considered a refuge currency in times of crisis.

Airbnb faces major blow amid coronavirus pandemic

Romina Tsitou, owner of two homes in Greece’s Koukaki district available on Airbnb, waters plants at one of them during a lockdown in Athens. (AFP)
Airbnb faces major blow amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The San Francisco-based company’s revenue will be ‘less than the half’ of the 2019 figure more text please please
ATHENS: At the foot of the Acropolis hill, in the touristic Koukaki district, the coronavirus lockdown has silenced the sound of Airbnb customers’ wheeled luggage.

The tourist industry in Athens, as in many other European capitals, has ground to a halt, with planes grounded and restaurants, museums and archaeological monuments all closed.
This has left a huge hole in the Greek economy which had been recovering from a decade of crisis.
Owners of small apartments in Koukaki, who had been renting them on the Airbnb platform in order to provide income during the financial crisis, are once again struggling.
“The reservations stopped abruptly,” laments Romina Tsitou, an Airbnb host since 2014.
“I hope I won’t have to put them for long-term rental, but I may have to if this situation drags on,” she adds. For the time being her two Airbnb apartments accommodate medical staff.
Stefania Dimitroula has already put her apartment up for long-term rental.
“Since the beginning of the summer of 2018, it was fully booked via Airbnb, almost exclusively by foreign tourists,” the 32-year-old woman said, but “100 percent of the reservations for April, May and June have been canceled.” Being unemployed, she had no other choice.
“I was counting on the earnings of this apartment, around €1,000 per month, to compensate for the loss of my job,” she explained, expressing pessimism about the summer season, which the Greek government is hoping to jumpstart on July 1.
Long-term rentals are becoming “a major trend,” according to Patrick Tkatschenko, a real estate agent in Athens. “Airbnb is suffering a huge blow,” he told AFP.
The “hard hit” American home-sharing platform announced on Tuesday that it will slash a quarter of its work force — some 1,900 people all around the world.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a blog post.
This year the San Francisco-based company’s revenue will be “less than the half” of the 2019 figure, and Chesky admits he doesn’t know when the tourists will return.

Still there are many who believe that holiday apartments, rather than hotels, have a future, as safe havens away from the crowds.
Enrique Alcantara, president of Apartur, the holiday apartment owners’ federation in Barcelona, foresees a 85 percent drop in sales revenue for 2020.
He predicts though that holiday apartments “are going to adapt more easily to the new times that lie ahead, to the new needs of the tourists, mainly as far as security is concerned.”
In Athens too, despite the staggering drop in holiday reservations, there remains a glimmer of hope.
“Tourists will benefit from private apartments in order to feel more secure in comparison with hotels where they will have to interact with more people,” Stratos Paradias, president of the Greek Federation of Property Owners and of the International Union of Property Owners, told AFP.
He also thinks apartments that manage to stay in the short-term rental market will bounce back “faster than elsewhere” because “Greece is considered one of the safe countries thanks to the way it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.” In Barcelona, Sybille Campagne’s holiday letting calendar is empty.
“For July-August, all reservations were canceled,” the 43-year-old French woman explains. Nevertheless she isn’t considering taking her apartment off the Airbnb platform because it accounts for 80 percent of all her reservations.

Juan Quilis, a 35-year-old telecom technician who owns an apartment in Seville, is also sticking with short-term rentals for the time being.
“I’m not too worried for now, because I have a savings cushion, but if I see that things don’t come around, I will put my apartment in long term rental. As a last resort.”
In France, Airbnb expects to see its reservations come back swiftly thanks to its local clientele, with the French particularly fond of staycations.
Aurelien Perol, Airbnb director of communication in France, expects last-minute reservations to rise as lockdowns are lifted.
Meanwhile in Amsterdam, holiday rentals spiked in mid- April and have plummeted since, according to the local newspaper Het Parool.

