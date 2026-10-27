BRASILIA: Brazil’s Flavio Bolsonaro, politically isolated after refusing to accept election defeat, had his passports canceled on Tuesday as speculation swirled over his whereabouts.

Bolsonaro, 45, was defeated by incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday and is set to lose his parliamentary immunity as his legal woes pile up.

While he cried foul and vowed to challenge the election legally, his party and allies have accepted the result, leaving him increasingly isolated.

Flavio Bolsonaro departs for US

Sources indicate that Flavio Bolsonaro has left for the United States despite a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports. The deadline for this compliance has lapsed.

His departure could exacerbate tensions between Brazil and the United States, with accusations of collusion between Washington and the Bolsonaros to regain power.

It remains ambiguous how Bolsonaro was able to exit Brazil under these conditions.

The US Embassy in Brazil has yet to comment, and it is unclear if Bolsonaro will seek asylum or how he will manage entry with canceled passports. Previously, Jair Bolsonaro also went to the US after refusing to concede to Lula in 2022.

Officials are probing a money laundering case against Flavio Bolsonaro, which he denies. Reports indicate that Flavio failed to concede defeat formally, continuing to allege election irregularities.

Foreign interference probe

Members of Flavio Bolsonaro’s inner circle did not respond to AFP requests for comment Tuesday on his movements. AFP observed a motorcade leaving his residence in Brasilia, though it could not be determined whether the senator was inside any of the vehicles.

Lula rises triumphant

Lula, who turned 81 on Tuesday, staged a comeback after initially losing to Bolsonaro. Following a revamped campaign, he gained significant support to secure victory. While congratulations rolled in for Lula from world leaders, US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over the fairness of the election.

Judicial intervention

Amid these developments, a Supreme Court justice has ordered an investigation into potential foreign interference in Bolsonaro’s campaign, examining allegations of manipulation to influence Brazil’s electoral process.