French, Dutch urge EU to show teeth on trade

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (Reuters File Photo)
Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

  Initiative comes as the bloc tries to negotiate a new deal with Britain
PARIS: France and the Netherlands have joined forces to urge the EU to enforce environmental and labor standards more forcefully with countries the bloc signs trade deals with.

The initiative comes as the EU tries to negotiate a new trade deal with Britain, which formally left the bloc on Jan. 31, amid concerns that it might seek to undercut EU labor and environmental standards to boost its competitiveness.

The involvement of the traditionally strongly pro-free trade Dutch underscores a shift in European thinking on the need to protect domestic industry and jobs, a French diplomat said, as the coronavirus pandemic batters the global economy.

A more assertive China and US President Donald Trump’s more protectionist “America-First” agenda have also helped to reshape European attitudes toward free trade.

In their joint proposal sent to the other 25 EU member states, the French and Dutch trade ministers urge the European Commission to be ready to raise tariffs against trade partners that fail to meet their commitments on sustainable development.

“Trade policy instruments can provide additional leverage to the implementation of international environmental and labor standards,” the document said.

The EU should link tariff reductions “where relevant” to the effective implementation of trade and sustainable development provisions and be willing to take action when those provisions are breached, it added.

The European Commission, which handles trade policy on behalf of EU member states, has yet to give a formal response to the joint proposals, which the French and Dutch want applied to deals under negotiation and to updates of existing trade pacts.

The document urges the Commission to inform member states more regularly on the impact that trade deals have on European jobs and domestic industries.

It also says a commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change must be a pre-requisite for any trade pact. Trump has decided to ditch the climate pact.

France has long favored a more protectionist stance on trade. As early as his first EU summit in 2017, President Emmanuel Macron said attracting foreign investment should not mean exposing Europe to “the disorder of globalization,” and he cautioned the EU against being too “naive” in global trade.

Topics: EU

Airbnb faces major blow amid coronavirus pandemic

Romina Tsitou, owner of two homes in Greece’s Koukaki district available on Airbnb, waters plants at one of them during a lockdown in Athens. (AFP)
Updated 39 min 45 sec ago
AFP

  The San Francisco-based company's revenue will be 'less than the half' of the 2019 figure
AFP

ATHENS: At the foot of the Acropolis hill, in the touristic Koukaki district, the coronavirus lockdown has silenced the sound of Airbnb customers’ wheeled luggage.

The tourist industry in Athens, as in many other European capitals, has ground to a halt, with planes grounded and restaurants, museums and archaeological monuments all closed.
This has left a huge hole in the Greek economy which had been recovering from a decade of crisis.
Owners of small apartments in Koukaki, who had been renting them on the Airbnb platform in order to provide income during the financial crisis, are once again struggling.
“The reservations stopped abruptly,” laments Romina Tsitou, an Airbnb host since 2014.
“I hope I won’t have to put them for long-term rental, but I may have to if this situation drags on,” she adds. For the time being her two Airbnb apartments accommodate medical staff.
Stefania Dimitroula has already put her apartment up for long-term rental.
“Since the beginning of the summer of 2018, it was fully booked via Airbnb, almost exclusively by foreign tourists,” the 32-year-old woman said, but “100 percent of the reservations for April, May and June have been canceled.” Being unemployed, she had no other choice.
“I was counting on the earnings of this apartment, around €1,000 per month, to compensate for the loss of my job,” she explained, expressing pessimism about the summer season, which the Greek government is hoping to jumpstart on July 1.
Long-term rentals are becoming “a major trend,” according to Patrick Tkatschenko, a real estate agent in Athens. “Airbnb is suffering a huge blow,” he told AFP.
The “hard hit” American home-sharing platform announced on Tuesday that it will slash a quarter of its work force — some 1,900 people all around the world.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a blog post.
This year the San Francisco-based company’s revenue will be “less than the half” of the 2019 figure, and Chesky admits he doesn’t know when the tourists will return.

Still there are many who believe that holiday apartments, rather than hotels, have a future, as safe havens away from the crowds.
Enrique Alcantara, president of Apartur, the holiday apartment owners’ federation in Barcelona, foresees a 85 percent drop in sales revenue for 2020.
He predicts though that holiday apartments “are going to adapt more easily to the new times that lie ahead, to the new needs of the tourists, mainly as far as security is concerned.”
In Athens too, despite the staggering drop in holiday reservations, there remains a glimmer of hope.
“Tourists will benefit from private apartments in order to feel more secure in comparison with hotels where they will have to interact with more people,” Stratos Paradias, president of the Greek Federation of Property Owners and of the International Union of Property Owners, told AFP.
He also thinks apartments that manage to stay in the short-term rental market will bounce back “faster than elsewhere” because “Greece is considered one of the safe countries thanks to the way it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.” In Barcelona, Sybille Campagne’s holiday letting calendar is empty.
“For July-August, all reservations were canceled,” the 43-year-old French woman explains. Nevertheless she isn’t considering taking her apartment off the Airbnb platform because it accounts for 80 percent of all her reservations.

Juan Quilis, a 35-year-old telecom technician who owns an apartment in Seville, is also sticking with short-term rentals for the time being.
“I’m not too worried for now, because I have a savings cushion, but if I see that things don’t come around, I will put my apartment in long term rental. As a last resort.”
In France, Airbnb expects to see its reservations come back swiftly thanks to its local clientele, with the French particularly fond of staycations.
Aurelien Perol, Airbnb director of communication in France, expects last-minute reservations to rise as lockdowns are lifted.
Meanwhile in Amsterdam, holiday rentals spiked in mid- April and have plummeted since, according to the local newspaper Het Parool.

Topics: Airbnb

