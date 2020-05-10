RIYADH: The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has joined the Saudi-organized “Gamers without Borders” electronic championship to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The charitable event, which unites the e-sports community around the world, is being coordinated by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS).
By joining the list of charitable organizations in the “Gamers without Borders” championship, UNICEF will become one of the global bodies that winners of world professional competitions donate to, with a total prize value of $10 million. All proceeds will benefit approved international charitable organizations as part of global efforts to combat the coronavirus. The tournament was launched on April 24 and will continue until June 7.
UNICEF joins Saudi e-sports charity tournament
- The tournament was launched on April 24 and will continue until June 7
