Saudi king orders release of $493 million in ‘Ramadan Aid’ to social security beneficiaries

Saudi King Salman. (SPA file photo)
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman has ordered the disbursement of 1.85 billion riyals ($492.6 million) in "Ramadan aid" to social security beneficiaries of Saudi Arabia. 

Providers of families will get 1,000 riyals each while family members will get 500 riyals each, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia has also been distributing Ramadan meals to the needy in various countries. 

In Yemen, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up its humanitarian and relief aid amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Ramadan Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia eases lockdown in Samtah governorate

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

  • The Kingdom has recorded so far 39,048 coronavirus infected cases
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will lift the 24-hour curfew on Samtah governorate starting May 11 and allow residents to move between 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., while instructions excluding exceptional activities from curfew restrictions will remain in force, state news agency SPA reported.

The Ministry of Interior said the measures are subject to continuous re-consideration by health authorities. It also called on people to adhere to the precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.
The reporting of 1,912 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday has brought the total number of cases recorded in the Kingdom to 39,048.

Topics: Coronavirus

