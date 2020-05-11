Saudi king orders release of $493 million in ‘Ramadan Aid’ to social security beneficiaries

RIYADH: King Salman has ordered the disbursement of 1.85 billion riyals ($492.6 million) in "Ramadan aid" to social security beneficiaries of Saudi Arabia.

Providers of families will get 1,000 riyals each while family members will get 500 riyals each, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has also been distributing Ramadan meals to the needy in various countries.

In Yemen, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up its humanitarian and relief aid amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.