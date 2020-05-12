You are here

A crate idea: Indonesian architects reuse plastic boxes to build mosque

ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  More than 1,200 boxes have been used for the facility on the outskirts of Jakarta
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Under normal circumstances, the small mosque on the outskirts of Jakarta constructed from 1,208 used plastic bottle crates would have been abuzz with the sound of people praying and reciting the Quran during Ramadan.  

It would be the first Ramadan since the 42-meter-square mosque was built in late 2019, following the establishment of Kebun Idea (Garden of Ideas) — a restaurant with a back-to-nature theme — which houses the facility. 

The coronavirus pandemic might have prevented communal prayers, but the mosque’s plastic recycling design is still attracting attention.

“Since we have this prayer room, many residents around here have expressed interests to organize gatherings such as group Quran recitations there. But unfortunately, we cannot do that now as we have to close the restaurant due to social distancing rules,” Handoko Hendroyono, the owner of Kebun Idea, told Arab News.

The pavilion, named Kotakrat, was initially constructed to be part of a local architectural exhibition in Bintaro township. 

“The project concept was good because it reused discarded material, and there was a need for a praying room for our guests and employees, so I agreed to have the Kotakrat to be constructed in our space. Now we have a very good place to pray. Many visitors didn’t realize that it is actually a prayer room,” he added.

Designed and constructed by architect firm PSA Studio, Kotakrat is part of an architectural project to build a multi-purpose “space of kindness” to meet the community’s social needs.

“This space of kindness can be in the form of a kiosk, place of worship, shelter, bus stop, security post and many other places. It is built from plastic crates that we can easily find and install to form a space for various architectural shapes and purposes. The crates can be arranged to function as a roof, a partition and a wall,” Ario Wirastomo, a principal architect in the firm, told Arab News.

This construction used 1,208 used plastic bottle crates to form the prayer room’s walls and roof, and benches for the visitors to remove their shoes before entering. 

It also provides water faucets for congregants to perform ablutions.

The architects used bolts to join the crates. They also used a polycarbonate roof supported by hollow metal frames.

The mosque has two separate entrances for men and women, although it does not separate men and women in the 8.64-meter-square praying space that can accommodate three rows of nine worshippers. The first row is for the imam, while the other two rows are for men and women respectively.

“As a prayer room is a public place that Muslims would look for to perform the five daily prayers everywhere they go, we expect the Kotakrat space would be durable and functional for a long time,” Wirastomo said.

Despite reusing discarded material, Wirastomo said he could not claim this project was environmentally friendly but he hoped people would be more aware about recycling waste.

Indonesia is one of the world’s top plastic waste producers with 5.05 million tonnes of plastic rubbish generated annually, out of which 81 percent is mismanaged and contributes 10 percent to the global total of mismanaged plastic waste. Our World In Data projected that Indonesia would contribute almost 11 percent of global mismanaged plastic waste by 2025.

The country’s chief maritime affairs and investment minister, Luhut Pandjaitan, recently said that Indonesia has come up with an action plan that aims to reduce 70 percent of its plastic pollution by 2025, hoping to be free of plastic waste by 2040.

Topics: Indonesia Jakarta

Italian aid worker returns home after rescue from Somali militants

Silvia Romano, escorted by Carabinieri, lowers her face mask for press as she arrives at her home, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP)
Updated 11 May 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian aid worker returns home after rescue from Somali militants

  She confirmed that she had become a Muslim, but denied reports that she had been forced to marry a militant
  Romano was abducted in November 2018 from the village of Chakama, where she worked for Italian humanitarian group Africa Milele helping educate orphans through play
Updated 11 May 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy cheered the liberation of Silvia Romano, an aid worker who returned to Rome after being held captive for 18 months in East Africa by Somali militants connected to the Al-Shabab terrorist group.

According to Turkish security sources, Romano, 25, who said she converted to Islam after reading the Qur’an while in captivity, was rescued after a joint effort by Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency and Italian and Somali government authorities.  

Investigative sources quoted in the Italian press said Romano, a volunteer at an Italian-run orphanage in Kenya, had been located in December.  

She was handed to Italian authorities in Somalia on Saturday after being freed during a thunderstorm near the capital Mogadishu.  

Romano was abducted in November 2018 from the village of Chakama, where she worked for Italian humanitarian group Africa Milele helping educate orphans through play.  

Her kidnappers, who were carrying guns and machetes, fired at random as they fled on motorcycles, wounding five people, including three children.  

For part of her captivity, Romano is believed to have been held in a cave with other hostages near the Somali village of Buulo Fulaay.

She was greeted upon her arrival at Ciampino Airport in Rome by her family, who were flanked by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.  

The safe arrival in Italy of the young woman, who was wearing a traditional green Islamic African tunic, was celebrated in her home city Milan with peals of church bells and neighbors applauding and singing from their balconies.

“Fortunately I’m well, physically and mentally,” Romano told government officials. “I’m really happy, and now I just want to spend time with my family.”

She confirmed that she had become a Muslim, but denied reports that she had been forced to marry a militant.

“It’s true, I converted to Islam. It was my free choice. There was no coercion on the part of the kidnappers, who always treated me with humanity. It’s not true, however, that I was forced to marry. I wasn’t subjected to physical torture or violence,” she said during a debriefing immediately after hugging her relatives, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

“I was strong and resisted,” Romano told Conte. She said she converted to Islam after having read the Qur’an.  

“I begged my jailers to give me a book, and they came with the holy book. I read it through fully,” she told the prosecutor in charge of the investigations of her kidnapping.

“After lots of deep meditation on the teaching of the holy book, I decided I was ready for my conversion. It was completely my decision. Nobody forced me. My name now is Silvia Aisha.”

Conte described her freeing as “great news” while Italy struggles in its fight against COVID-19. “We are so glad to welcome Silvia back at such a delicate moment for the country,” he said.

Topics: Italy Kenya

