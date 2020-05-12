You are here

COVID-19 mutations helping virus spread in humans: UK scientists

A police officer wears a thermal headgear to monitor the temperature of commuters in New Delhi. (Reuters)
LONDON: UK scientists have suggested that COVID-19 may be mutating, heightening fears that the virus is adapting to being carried by humans.
In an unpublished study conducted by a team of researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, more than 5,300 coronavirus genomes were analyzed from samples taken from 62 countries.
The results of the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that one of two different spike protein mutations were found in 810 cases worldwide, with one in particular discovered in 788 cases.
The prevalence of the two mutations suggest that genetic changes in the makeup of the virus, specifically in the spike proteins that allow virus cells to latch on to and infect human cells, are a sign that COVID-19 is becoming more adept at passing from person to person. This could have far-reaching implications for how scientists develop vaccines and treatments.
The study added that spike protein mutations are relatively rare, and that mostly, COVID-19’s structure has remained stable throughout the pandemic.
It said though it is as yet unclear how the mutations the researchers have observed affect the disease’s ability to spread, the fact that the mutations are occurring independently across different regions suggests that they are playing at least some part in aiding transmission.
The study’s lead author, Martin Hibberd, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the findings are proof of the need to study the pathogen in case more dangerous mutations emerge.
“This is exactly what we need to look out for,” he added. “People are making vaccines and other therapies against this spike protein because it seems a very good target. We need to keep an eye on it and make sure that any mutations don’t invalidate any of these approaches.”
Part of what makes mutations in virus spike proteins significant, especially in the case of COVID-19, is that disrupting their function is one of the key lines of research in the quest to develop vaccines.
Major changes to these proteins through mutation, altering their behavior or potency, risk not only making the virus more aggressive as it evolves, but also undoing months of careful research into negating its effects on people.
The nature of COVID-19’s spike proteins are already thought to be the key reason why it was able to make the leap from a different species, widely thought to be bats, to humans in the first place.
It is also thought to be the reason why COVID-19 has proven to be a more contagious disease than the SARS coronavirus, which caused a smaller epidemic in Asia in 2002, on account of being better suited to interaction with human cells.
“This is an early warning,” Hibberd said. “Even if these mutations are not important for vaccines, other mutations might be, and we need to maintain our surveillance so we are not caught out by deploying a vaccine that only works against some strains.”

Topics: Coroanvirus

Pakistan says Iran forced 5,000 of its nationals over border despite request to wait

Pakistan says Iran forced 5,000 of its nationals over border despite request to wait

  • Opposition criticizes government for lack of testing and failure to quarantine people returning from Iran
  • Parliament sat on Monday for first time in two months, to discuss latest coronavirus developments
ISLAMABAD: Iran forced about 5,000 Pakistani nationals over the border into Balochistan, despite a plea by Islamabad to wait until quarantine facilities were ready to accommodate them, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

“I spoke with the Iranian foreign minister and requested time to make arrangements (for the pilgrims) but they couldn’t do it due to economic sanctions,” Qureshi said during a National Assembly session, the first convened in two months. He added that Pakistan had been left with no option but to admit its nationals.

Iran, a popular destination for Shiite pilgrims, is one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Islamabad has blamed Iranian authorities for accelerating the spread of the virus by sending Pakistani pilgrims home without screening them for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

In late March, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on public health, Dr. Zafar Mirza, said: “Eighty percent of the COVID-19-confirmed patients in Pakistan originated from Iran, which lacked the capacity to deal with an international public-health emergency.”

During Monday’s parliamentary session, which was convened to discuss the latest coronavirus developments, opposition parties argued that the blame for the spread of the virus rests with Pakistan’s own government.

“You failed to test them, you could not quarantine them,” said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He condemning the government’s inability to ensure proper arrangements were in place at the main border crossing in Taftan, and accused the prime minister of lacking a strategy to limit the spread of the virus.

Senior Pakistani Muslim League (N) politician Khawaja Muhammad Asif criticized the government for a lack of testing capacity, and the prime minister’s “confused policy” on the lockdown.

“We are tired of it,” he said. “He isn’t providing leadership, he is providing confusion.”

Khan did not attend the session. The government began to ease precautionary lockdown measures across the country on Saturday, and Qureshi defended this decision by stating that had it not done so, about 71 million people would have been forced into poverty. He added that the testing capacity has risen to 20,000 a day.

“I admit that this capacity is still low but we will improve it gradually,” he said. Infections in the country have yet to peak but, he noted, the national mortality rate of 2 percent is lower than the global average of 6.8 percent.

There were nearly 31,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan as of Monday, and 667 deaths linked to COVID-19. The country, which has a population of 210 million, has conducted about 295,000 tests, including about 11,400 in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Pakistan Iran Balochistan

