Italy’s mosques could come out of lockdown within weeks

People wear masks to protect against the coronavirus as they sit next to a protective plastic window in a restaurant in Bozen, Italy, on Monday. (AP)
 Francesco Bongarra

  • Genoa’s Muslim community has continued to help the needy during Ramadan despite the lockdown, with the imam going to prison every week for Friday prayers and taking dates to Muslim inmates there
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Italy’s mosques could reopen within weeks, as the country begins the second phase of its exit from a tough and lengthy lockdown.
Catholic churches are set to resume their services with worshippers in attendance on May 18, and the country’s Muslim communities have been stepping up their dialogue with the Interior Ministry in the hope that mosques can follow suit and open their doors again to gatherings and congregational prayers.
Italy’s lockdown began on March 9, with mosques closing that same date.
While there are almost 2.5 million Muslims in Italy, the issue with most of the country’s mosques is their size. There are almost 100 mosques in the capital but half of them are significantly smaller than the Great Mosque of Rome, which is considered to be the biggest in Europe, and they do not belong to any of the national Islamic associations.
Yassine Lafram is president of the Union of Italian Islamic Communities, which represents 163 mosques nationwide. He was concerned that small and medium-sized mosques may not be able to guarantee government requirements for social distancing.
“Most of them do not belong to national association bodies,” he told the Ofcs.report news website. “This is why I tell all the Italian mosques: Once a date will be decided please open only if you will be able to guarantee the safety of the congregation. Otherwise, please stay closed.”
Hussein Salah is imam for a community of around 12,000 Muslims in the port city of Genoa. He said that Ramadan had begun during the lockdown, meaning worshippers had been unable to gather for evening prayers.
“I fear that it will not be possible to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, a crucial moment for our religion and our community,” he told the Italian regional newspaper Il Secolo XIX.
There is no mosque in the city, despite discussions for years about opening one as the community is growing, but the lockdown forced the closure of 14 prayer rooms.
“Even before the lockdown, we had already recommended not to go to Friday prayers because the gathering could have aided the infection to spread,” he said. “I believe it was an appropriate choice. On the other hand, the Islamic religion gives great relevance to rites related to purification and personal hygiene. The fact of washing hands, nose and mouth frequently is part of our culture and this has certainly helped.”
But there remain questions, and a call for clarification of how to reopen mosques in line with the government’s phase two “unlock” strategy.
“The community is awaiting clarification,” Salah added. “Everything is being discussed at the Interior Ministry in Rome with the representatives of all the confessions, but we still must understand what we can do. We have to see if only individual prayers or meditations will be allowed or we will have a green light also for bigger gatherings of the faithful. That makes a huge difference to us. Of course there are moments of individual prayer, meditations, lessons. But collective prayer requires that people stay close, one next to the other, as a sign of unity and equality between human beings. Needless to say, as 1-meter minimum social distancing is required this will be difficult to do.”
Genoa’s Muslim community has continued to help the needy during Ramadan despite the lockdown, with the imam going to prison every week for Friday prayers and taking dates to Muslim inmates there as a symbol of sharing during the holy month.
Salah said that Muslims were meeting virtually, through online platforms, to share iftars and for other occasions. “Of course it is not the same as we would normally do, but it allowed us to comply with the restrictions of the pandemic in a serene way.”
A first draft with security measures to support the reopening of places of worship has already been submitted.
It includes sanitizing places of worship before and after religious services are held; using outdoor spaces wherever possible to respect social distancing; the mandatory use of face masks, gloves and disinfectant for the congregation, as well as strict discipline for access and outflow from the place of prayer.
“We are working on an ‘ad hoc’ protocol, but we do not have a date for reopening yet,” said Lafram. “Prudence and precaution must prevail. We want to reopen but safely. We hope we will reach a specific solution for May 24 at the latest for the end of Ramadan.”
There have been 30,560 deaths recorded in Italy and confirmed cases in excess of 219,000, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Syrian asylum seeker dies in Glasgow hotel

  • In a move condemned by campaigners, the Home Office has withdrawn financial support for hundreds of asylum seekers, moving them out of shared housing and into hotels across Scotland
Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian asylum seeker has died in the hotel he was moved into as part of the UK government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The man, 30, who cannot be named at this stage, was moved out of his asylum housing in Glasgow, Scotland, and into a hotel in the city along with dozens of other asylum seekers last month. His death is currently being treated as “unexplained.”
In a move condemned by campaigners, the Home Office has withdrawn financial support for hundreds of asylum seekers, moving them out of shared housing and into hotels across Scotland.
Their financial support has been withdrawn because they are provided three meals per day, basic toiletries and a laundry service.
A friend of the man, also a Syrian, said he had been having difficulty dealing with torture and sexual abuse he had experienced while imprisoned in Libya as he tried to reach Europe, and that his mental health had rapidly deteriorated after being moved into the hotel.
He added that the conditions in the hotel and the inability to access support because of the lockdown had pushed his friend over the edge.
“He was failed too many times. I saw that no one did anything to help him. They left 90 people in one hotel without support,” the friend said.
“You have to eat whatever they give you. They stopped our money. Since we came here, his condition got much, much worse. It’s been very tough,” he added.
“He had dreams. We were talking, saying after this we will have work, he will speak English, life will be easier. I think he still had the ability to heal himself, but being in this situation put extra pressure on him.”
Campaign group No Evictions Glasgow organized an online vigil for the man on Sunday, and denounced the way asylum seekers are treated, saying the Home Office and the British government “have failed to comply with basic duties and to treat human life with respect.”

