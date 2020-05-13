You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks

Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hdfy

Updated 22 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks

  • Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday linked the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan with the forced sending of pilgrims back from Iran
Updated 22 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commander has asked Tehran to tighten its borders in a bid to curb terrorist attacks on Pakistani security forces by militants allegedly operating from Iran.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa called his Iranian counterpart, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bagheri, and discussed an array of issues including border fencing, improvement of border terminals and the killing of Pakistani security personnel near the Pakistan-Iranian border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.
“The COAS said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and Narco traffickers for covering their movement,” the ISPR added.
Bajwa contacted Bagheri in the wake of an attack on a Frontier Corps patrol team in the Buleda area of Kech district last Friday in which six Pakistani security personnel lost their lives.
The attack, which took place about 14 km from the Iranian border, was claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army.
“The recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of six security personnel near the Pak-Iran border also came under discussion. Both commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border,” the ISPR said.
The Pakistani army chief reiterated the “country’s desire for regional peace and stability based on mutual respect, non-interference and equality,” the military’s media wing added in its statement.
Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on April 29 approved 3 billion rupees ($18.6 million) in additional funds for the fencing of its border with Iran. The Senate of Pakistan was informed by the Frontier Constabulary of Balochistan on May 10 last year that the country had started fencing certain areas of the border which were hotspots for smuggling and militant movement.
The 900-km border begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountain and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman.

FASTFACT

Fencing of Pakistan-Iranian border underway to curb militancy: Foreign office spokesperson.

“The work on the Pak-Iran border fencing has been underway for the last few months for effective border management and to curb smuggling and militant activities,” Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, told Arab News on Tuesday.
She added that there was no need for a No Objection Certificate from the foreign office for this as it was primarily the decision of the institutions responsible for border management and security.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday also linked the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan with the forced sending of pilgrims back from Iran.
During a National Assembly session, he said that Iran had pushed around 5,000 Pakistani nationals through the border in Balochistan despite Islamabad’s request to wait until COVID-19 quarantine facilities were ready for them.
“Fencing the Pak-Iran border is very important as it is very difficult to patrol such a long stretch. It can only prove successful in curbing smuggling, narcotics and terrorists’ infiltration if Iran also reciprocates the efforts,” senior defense analyst, Lt. Gen. (retired) Amjad Shoaib, told Arab News.
He added that insurgent and militant activities had increased due to a heavy Indian presence in Chabahar.
“The need for border fencing was increased after the heavy presence of Indians in Chabahar, which resulted in an increase in insurgent activities as they have training camps there.
“Iran used to accuse Pakistan for infiltration of Jandullah from its side which was effectively eliminated by Pakistan, but Iran has not controlled insurgents and militants from using its soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” Shoaib said.

Topics: Iran and Pakistan

Related

Middle-East
Doctors and nurses died as Iran ignored virus concerns
Middle-East
Virus-hit Iran to reopen mosques for holy nights

Saudi doctor’s perseverance blazed a trail for foreign medics in France

Dr. Al-Johani ranks France as one of the best countries for medicine, and says he has benefited from his job there. (Supplied)
Updated 13 May 2020
Randa Takieddine

Saudi doctor’s perseverance blazed a trail for foreign medics in France

  • Dr. Hani Al-Johani landed there in 2010 on KSA’s scholarship to specialize in neurosurgery
Updated 13 May 2020
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Hani Al-Johani, a Saudi brain and neurosurgeon at Colmar Hospital in eastern France, successfully operated on a young Kuwaiti woman to remove a large brain tumor.

The town of Colmar and nearby city of Strasbourg in eastern France have been hit particularly hard by the virus. Al-Johani said he is proud that despite the problems caused by this he was able to get the woman, who is in her 30s, admitted to the hospital.
It came after he received a call from her parents in Paris asking for help when a scheduled surgery at a hospital in the city was canceled because the surgeon could not guarantee there would be a place available in intensive care after the operation.
“The Kuwaiti medical attache contacted several hospitals to request that they perform the surgery,” said Al-Johani. “No one, however, was willing to accept her at that critical time even though her condition was going from bad to worse. I was called for my opinion and I told them that the operation was urgent and could not be postponed because the tumor was causing pressure on the brain.
“When her parents called me, I told them it would not be easy to admit her to Colmar Hospital because the area had been devastated due to the COVID-19 crisis, and as I was not a professor I did not have the leverage to get her into the hospital.”
Nevertheless, he approached the hospital management, with whom he has a good relationship. They told him it was impossible to operate on the woman, given the health crisis.
“Nonetheless, I went to the hospital management every day for two weeks, and I am very proud of that,” he said. “Of course, I am also proud of the success of the operation but what I am most proud of is my persistence for two weeks. I never gave up and the administration eventually agreed.

BACKGROUND

Having gained a third specialty, in neuro-oncology, he is now, during his final year in France before returning home, specializing in cerebrovascular diseases.

“I had to accept responsibility for getting her in and performing the surgery, knowing that there was no guarantee of a vacant room to move her to after the operation. However, I felt sure that things would go well.”
Al-Johani, a faculty member of Al-Qassim University, arrived in France in 2010 on a Saudi government scholarship to specialize in neurosurgery.
After completing his medical fellowship at Strasbourg University Hospital, he moved to Colmar hospital where he studied spinal surgery. He then gained a third specialty, in neuro-oncology, and is now, during his final year in France before returning to Saudi Arabia, specializing in cerebrovascular diseases.
However, in 2017 he ran into a problem after completing a French medical fellowship in neurosurgery at Colmar Hospital. At the time, non-French surgeons were unable to continue working after completing a fellowship because membership of the French National Order of Doctors is required to do so, and foreign doctors could not apply.
“I was the first Saudi doctor allowed to join the order and it was because of an official at the French Foreign Ministry, Guillaume Huart, who is in charge of the Middle East health sector,” said Al-Johani.
“I met him at the Saudi mission and I asked him why I could not continue working like my French colleagues. I had received a diploma from a French university like any French national. Does France not benefit from non-French doctors and their specialties, I asked? I also asked him if the diploma was fake or if the French simply did not like foreigners.” Huart decided to find out more about the Saudi surgeon and contacted Colmar Hospital.
“He spoke to Robin Srour, the head of the Department of Surgery and one of the most famous Lebanese-origin surgeons in France,” said Al-Johani. “He treated me like a son and I studied under him; in fact, he used to refer his private patients to me when I was still in my fellowship period.” After learning this, Huart agreed to lobby on Al-Johani’s behalf, and at the end of 2017 he was allowed to join the National Order of Doctors.
“According to the correspondence Huart sent to me, I was the first Saudi and non-French doctor to join the Order,” he said. “Since then, I have operated on many Saudis, Emiratis and Kuwaitis.”
Al-Johani said he chose to study in France in the first place because he had spent three years studying in the United States, loves change and wanted a new experience. He ranks France as one of the best countries in the world for medicine and said he has benefited immeasurably from his time studying and working there.

 

Topics: Saudi doctors in France

Related

Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctors join frontline battle in French hospitals against coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
French ambassador praises Saudi doctors for remaining in France to aid in coronavirus pandemic

Latest updates

Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks
Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production
Saudi doctor’s perseverance blazed a trail for foreign medics in France
UK Muslims providing food for the vulnerable during pandemic
Yemen government vows to expel separatists from Aden as fighting spreads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.