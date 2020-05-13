You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Arts and Minds: How the Royal Society of Arts Changed a Nation

Author: Anton Howes

From its beginnings in a coffee house in the mid-18th century, the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce has tried to improve British life in every way imaginable.
It has sought to influence how Britons work, how they are educated, the music they listen to, the food they eat, the items in their homes, and even how they remember their own history. Arts and Minds is the remarkable story of an institution unlike any other—a society for the improvement of everything and anything.
Drawing on exclusive access to a wealth of rare papers and artifacts from the Society’s own archives, Anton Howes shows how this vibrant and singularly ambitious organization has evolved and adapted, constantly having to reinvent itself to keep in step with changing times.
 The Society has served as a platform for Victorian utilitarian reformers, purchased and restored an entire village, encouraged the planting of more than 60 million trees, and sought technological alternatives to child labor. But this is more than just a story about unusual public initiatives.

What We Are Reading Today: Horace, The Odes

Author: Edited by J. D. McClatchy

They have inspired poets and challenged translators through the centuries. The odes of Horace are the cornerstone of lyric poetry in the Western world. Their subtlety of tone and brilliance of technique have often proved elusive, especially when — as has usually been the case — a single translator ventures to maneuver through Horace’s infinite variety.
Now for the first time, leading poets from America, England, and Ireland have collaborated to bring all 103 odes into English in a series of new translations that dazzle as poems while also illuminating the imagination of one of literary history’s towering figures.
The 35 contemporary poets assembled in this outstanding volume include nine winners of the Pulitzer prize for poetry as well as four former poet laureates. Their translations, while faithful to the Latin, elegantly dramatize how the poets, each in his or her own way, have engaged Horace in a spirited encounter across time.
Each of the odes now has a distinct voice, and Horace’s poetic achievement has at last been revealed in all its mercurial majesty.

