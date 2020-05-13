Dubai allows reopening of hotel beaches, but only for guests

You are here

DUBAI: Hotels have been given permission to open private beaches, but only for their guests - public beaches will remain closed until further notice - state news agency WAM reported.

The announcement comes as Dubai continues to look at ways of easing restricftions that were imposed to help stem the flow of the coronavirus.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management approved a number of new initiatives to ease restrictions on people’s movement in the emirate including the reopening of public parks and private beaches in hotels.

Recreational activities in open spaces such as cycling, water sports and skydiving have also been allowed, as well as the return to operation of the Dubai Ferry, water taxis, abras and car sharing services.

But the committee said strict preventive measures would remain in force despite the new announcements – including limiting gatherings to up to five people and imposing mandatory social distancing.

The tourism authority of Dubai earlier released a guideline for hotels including restrictions within shops and restaurants and other hygiene-related rules.

Pools, showers, spa facilities and private events are still prohibited, and hotels are required to undergo “thorough sterilization” before reopening.

Meanwhile Dubai Economy has said it will allow malls to extend their opening hours once Ramadan is over, to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 12 midnight on weekends.

Also refunds and exchanges will be allowed again for customers.

But all rules on social distancing will remain in force, with 75 percent of car parks still closed.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Dubai tourism

