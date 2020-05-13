You are here

Coronavirus pandemic threatens Saudi progress on energy transition, says WEF

The WEF survey - the Energy Transition Index 2020 - shows that 94 of the 115 counties studied have made progress towards cleaner energy sources over the past five years, with 75 per cent of them improving prospects for environmental sustainability. (File/Shutterstock)
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has shown “strong improvements” in the transition to cleaner forms of energy, but the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening progress towards environmental sustainability in the Kingdom and other countries, according to a new study by the World Economic Forum.

“The coronavirus pandemic risks cancelling out recent progress in transitioning to clean energy, with unprecedented falls in demand, price volatility and pressure to quickly mitigate socioeconomic costs placing the near-term trajectory of the transition in doubt,” the WEF said in its latest global survey of energy policies.

Saudi Arabia improved its ranking on the WEF’s global list of 115 economies in the process of energy transition - up 12 places to 86 - with improvement on the current energy system performance as well as in its readiness for the the move to cleaner fuel and power generation.

“The improvements mainly come from increased levels of capital and investment in energy transition, and a stable policy environment. The Kingdom has initiated ambitious plans to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels, prioritization innovation and Fourth Industrial Revolution,” the WEF said.

But the turmoil in global energy markets since the start of the pandemic crisis threatens to obstruct that progress, the WEF said.

“More recently, the risks of reliance on fossil fuels have been demonstrated by historically low commodity price environment. Given the scale and complexity of energy system, and the tradeoffs associated with energy transition, the process will likely yield gradual results.

“Maintaining a robust enabling environment, characterized by policies, investment, availability of infrastructure, and human capital development can help in making consistent and accelerated progress on energy transition,” it added.

The WEF survey - the Energy Transition Index 2020 - shows that 94 of the 115 counties studied have made progress towards cleaner energy sources over the past five years, with 75 per cent of them improving prospects for environmental sustainability.

“But progress is now stalling – gains since 2015 have only been incremental and breakthrough solutions are urgently required. Furthermore, disruptions from COVID-19 risk cancelling out any progress, even though the pandemic presents an opportunity to consider how to accelerate the clean energy transition,” the WEF said.

Sweden came first in the WEF ranking, followed by Switzerland and Finland. The USA was ranked at 32 - outside the top 25 for the first time since the index was launched in 2015 - “primarily due to the uncertain regulatory outlook for energy transition,” the WEF said.

Lebanon set for IMF rescue talks

Lebanon set for IMF rescue talks

  • Lebanon hopes to secure IMF financial support of $9 billion-$10 billion
BEIRUT: Lebanon will start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the next two days, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday, as Beirut seeks aid to deal with its financial crisis.

Lebanon, which officially requested IMF assistance on May 1, is grappling with a crisis seen as the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

“There is contact with the IMF and in the coming two days we will start the negotiation sessions,” Wazni told reporters after a Cabinet session.

Turning to the IMF is widely seen as the only way for Lebanon, one of the world’s most heavily indebted nations, to secure the financial assistance it urgently needs.

A source close to the government said that the two sides held an introductory meeting on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s detailed talks. Wednesday’s talks via video conference will include officials from the prime minister’s office, central bank and presidency.

Lebanon defaulted on its foreign currency debt in March, while its beleaguered currency has lost more than half its value since October. Savers have largely been shut out of foreign exchange deposits as the supply of dollars has grown scarce.

Wazni said last week that Lebanon hoped to secure IMF financial support of $9 billion-$10 billion.

A government economic recovery plan, which outlines steps that would result in vast losses for Lebanon’s financial system, will form the basis for the IMF talks.

Donors, which have supported Lebanon in the past, say the government must enact long-delayed reforms to address state waste and corruption, widely seen as root cause of the economic crisis, before they will consider any fresh aid.

