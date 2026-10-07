PARIS: Next season’s MotoGP campaign will have a new look after organizers announced on Wednesday there would be a separate qualifying session for the sprint race.

Since its introduction in 2023, the grid for the sprint race — which unlike Formula One takes place at every MotoGP weekend — has been decided by the qualifying session for pole.

However, now it will have its own specific qualifying session on the Friday, with the sprint race on the Saturday.

Qualifying for the MotoGP pole position keeps its Saturday spot.

“Alongside the new bikes and technical regulations, the sport announces a new-look weekend for next year with the introduction of a qualifying session for the MotoGP Sprint — creating distinct grids for the Sprint and Grand Prix race at every round,” read a MotoGP statement.

This season’s title race is turning into a thriller with Spaniard Jorge Martin leading his compatriot and defending champion Marc Marquez by just two points ahead of the next round of the championship in Indonesia this weekend.

There are six rounds remaining, subject to a final decision on the Qatar race amid uncertainty caused by the Middle East war.