Gunmen kill 15 villagers in northern Nigeria

Competition for land has pushed farmers and herders into conflict in Nigeria’s Kaduna state. (Reuters)
Updated 13 May 2020
  • The assailants stormed the village of Gonar Rogo in Kaduna state early Tuesday as residents were asleep
  • President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the wave of attacks and counterattacks on people among the Fulani and Addara communities
KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have attacked a mainly-Christian farming village in northern Nigeria, killing 15 people, police said, in the latest violence between farmers and herders in the area.
The assailants stormed the village of Gonar Rogo in Kaduna state early Tuesday as residents were asleep.
“The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking villagers and in the process killed 15 people and injured five others,” state police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said in a statement late Tuesday.
He said the police launched an “intensive manhunt” in an operation that also sought to prevent “reprisal attacks.”
The village lies in Kajuru district in the southern part of Kaduna, a flashpoint of violence between farmers and Muslim Fulani herders.
Their long-running conflict is rooted in disputes over grazing and water rights.
President Muhammadu Buhari “condemned the wave of attacks and counterattacks on people among the Fulani and Addara communities,” his office wrote on Twitter.
“No person has the right to take the law into his or her own hands,” he insisted.

EU official warns of extremists exploiting virus outbreak

  • Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove cautioned that right-wing extremists and Daesh militants could view attacks on medical personnel and facilities as highly effective
  • De Kerchove: To increase their support base, violent extremists use people’s insecurities, vulnerabilities and grievances, creating a narrative which explains problems by blaming outsiders
BERLIN: The European Union’s counterterrorism official is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is being used by extremists as an opportunity to spread their message and could be exploited to carry out attacks.
In a confidential briefing to member nations obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove cautioned that right-wing extremists and Daesh militants “could view attacks on medical personnel and facilities as highly effective, because these would generate a massive shock in society.”
He noted that in the US, the FBI in March shot and killed a white supremacist while trying to arrest him for plotting to blow up a hospital treating COVID-19 patients, after initially considering an attack on an African-American school, mosque or synagogue.
From past experience, he said it’s known that “terrorists and violent extremists, aiming to change societies and governmental systems through violence, seek to exploit major crises to achieve their objectives”.
De Kerchove noted that the Daesh group, for example, emerged after the US-led invasion of Iraq and then gained strength during the Arab Spring uprisings.
In Europe, left-wing extremists are paying “extensive attention” to the pandemic, blaming governments and “the capitalist system as a whole” for it, saying politicians have underfunded health care services, de Kerchove wrote in the analysis provided to EU member nations on May 7 and first reported Wednesday by Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper’s online edition.
Daesh has “incited its supporters in the West to take advantage of the current crisis to stage attacks,” but so far there has been no uptick in any violence, he said.
Currently, most extremists seem to be using the crisis for propaganda purposes, taking advantage of the fact that with lockdown measures people are spending more time online than usual.
“To increase their support base, violent extremists use people’s insecurities, vulnerabilities and grievances, creating a simple narrative which ‘explains’ problems by blaming outsiders,” de Kerchove wrote.
“‘Infidels’ or ‘apostates’ serve as scapegoats for Daesh militants, members of ethnic and religious minority groups for right-wing extremists, and ‘class enemies’ and ‘capitalists’ for left-wing extremists.”

