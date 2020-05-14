You are here

  • Home
  • What is eyebrow lamination and how does it work? Here’s the beauty lowdown

What is eyebrow lamination and how does it work? Here’s the beauty lowdown

Eyebrow lamination is a full-proof way to avoid smudgy eyebrows and also helps cut the makeup process. (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wajyz

Updated 10 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

What is eyebrow lamination and how does it work? Here’s the beauty lowdown

Updated 10 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: The transformative powers of a set of perfectly-groomed eyebrows are undeniable, so it is no wonder that the brow-boosting treatment eyebrow lamination has skyrocketed to popularity in recent months.

With the instant ability to add the kind of definition and depth to your arches that even the best brow pencil can’t replicate, the treatment is being lamented as the new microblading. Plus, with the Middle Eastern climate, eyebrow lamination is a full-proof way to avoid smudgy eyebrows and also helps cut the makeup process.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BROW LAMINATION

A post shared by BROWZ (@browz.uae) on

“Brow lamination is perfect for those who want bold, thick eyebrows without the fuss of makeup,” said Kavitha Bhoopathy, eyebrow expert at Sister’s Beauty Lounge in Dubai. 

Patsy Kerr, hair stroke eyebrow expert, agrees, sharing that eyebrow lamination is “particularly great for people who have eyebrow hairs that droop or don’t stay in place.” 

To begin the process, Bhoopathy explained, “We start by brushing all your individual eyebrow hairs up before applying a fixing lotion to smooth them out and keep them in the desired shape.” For a dramatic effect, eyebrows are then tinted — normally in the same shade as one’s hair color — to give the appearance of extra fullness.

“Brow lamination can last up to eight weeks if properly cared for,” shared Bhoopathy. To prolong the results, the brow technician suggests not wetting the brows for 24 hours, avoiding putting oil-based products on the brows, combing them out regularly and using a conditioning serum to hydrate the treated area as the fixing lotion comprises ammonia hydroperoxide, which can be drying.

However, Kerr doesn’t recommend the treatment for those who have naturally fine or thin eyebrow hairs. “Other potential side effects can include frizzing of the eyebrow hair if the lifting or setting solutions are left on for too long,” the brow expert states.

However, the 45-minute treatment is ideal for those whose hair grows in an irregular direction or who have gaps in their eyebrows as it creates the appearance of full, perfectly-groomed arches.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How to choose a brow artist? ⠀ Appearance of the master's eyebrows. Have a look how your master's eyebrows look like. I think people who work kn beauty industry should look very good. Portfolio. A master should have photos in the before/after format, this allows you to determine the work what is done.Working place. It should be clean and neat. Sterilization. A master must work with gloves. Consumables must be disposable. A client should have a choice. A qualified master has several techniques. Ladies after visiting me you will get eyebrows which perfectly matching your face Also I will give you a tips regarding brow growth or care and let you go with beautiful eyebrows. ⠀ Book an appointment now in Direct ————————————————- Как выбрать мастера бровиста? Внешний вид бровей мастера. Посмотрите, как выглядят брови мастера. «Сапожник без сапог» неприменимо к мастерам из индустрии красоты. Портфолио. Очень хорошо, если мастер выкладывает фото в формате до/после, это позволяет определить проделанную работу. Рабочее место. Оно должно быть чистым и аккуратным. Стерилизация. Мастер должен работать в перчатках. Расходники должны быть одноразовыми. Клиент должен иметь выбор. Квалифицируемый мастер обладает несколькими техниками. Девочки, на выходе от меня вы получите идеально подобранные именно для Вас брови, с учётом ваших пожеланий А также посоветую уход, расскажу как продлить длительность носки и отпущу с идеальными бровями. ⠀ Пиши в директ, чтобы записаться

A post shared by Eyebrows Dubai (@browbar.dxb) on

Unlike microblading, which is a semi-permanent treatment that involves implanting pigment under the skin, brow lamination is non-invasive and works on the hairs, not the dermis. Plus, it costs a fraction of the price, going for $68 (250 AED) at Sister’s Beauty Lounge in The Dubai Mall.

 When researching the treatment, it’s important to seek out a professional practitioner who is qualified to carry out the procedure to avoid any potential adverse reactions, including skin tingling, itching or hair loss.

As always, consult with your brow expert or dermatologist before embarking on any new treatment as everyone’s skin is different.

Topics: eyebrow lamination stay home

How video games open the door to friendship during lockdown

Updated 14 May 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

How video games open the door to friendship during lockdown

  • Saudi gamers who consider the virtual world a wholesome place to socialize
Updated 14 May 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: For years, video games have been a great way to pass one’s time and keep people connected. Now, amid global coronavirus restrictions, online gaming is helping millions of people stuck at home to maintain and build relations.

With most of the world forced to maintain social distancing, the inherently borderless nature of gaming is giving new meaning to the term “socializing.”

Gaming is often viewed as anti-social but is quite the opposite for many Saudi gamers who consider the virtual world a wholesome place to socialize and build meaningful friendships through video games.

Fatemah Khalil, 23, a Saudi game developer, said that her online friendships started helping other players through games.

“I love massively multiplayer online role-playing games because they are varied and have an almost open world,” she told Arab News.

“I got to know people from Japan and some Arab cities. It started by helping each other in the game and now they are my friends. Some of them I talk to daily outside the game and some have become my best friends.”

Khalil agrees that she now has more time to communicate with online friends and try out new games, while e-meeting new people as well.

The connections and friendships created in the gaming world have helped the young game developer who has learned a lot from her experience during the lockdown.

 “I see it as a chance to study and play together. It is easier for me to learn ideas and aspects of the game preferred by many players,” she added.

Ibrahim Al-Khudayri, a 27-year-old Saudi who works as a freelancer, said that he had made good friends on VRChat during the lockdown.

“When it comes down to how we become friends on video games, it’s always random, so either I send the other person a friend request or I’ll be the one who receives it,” he said.

Saudi software developer Shahad Al-Sayari, 23, said that she met “kind and helpful” gamers who allowed her to share their server during the lockdown.

Video games are not only a good way to stay entertained, but also can be a great group activity since communication is key, especially in cooperative games.

“Recently, I made a number of friendships with people from Ukraine, whom I met for the first time in the game ARK: Survival Evolved,” she said.

“I can say that they are more than wonderful friends, beginning with the fact that they let me play on their server without charge because the game system requires players to participate in a server and with a monthly fee. I play for free and nothing was asked of me, and even when I asked to pay the shared fee, they didn’t allow me to.”

Al-Sayari and her new online friends watch over each other’s online properties when one is offline.

She added: “They are all well versed in the game and always give me advice, rare weapons and equipment.”

Topics: Coronavirus online video game

Related

Business & Economy
Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time
Lifestyle
Call of duty: Can video games help win battle against coronavirus?

Latest updates

What is eyebrow lamination and how does it work? Here’s the beauty lowdown
LIVE: Middle East looking to revive economy despite rising coronavirus infections
Malaysia drops 1MDB money laundering case against ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer
Taliban claim responsibility for truck bomb in eastern Afghan city that kills five
Football executive warns of ‘100 clubs’ going bankrupt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.