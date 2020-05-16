You are here

  • Home
  • China crude oil runs rebound in April as fuel demand picks up

China crude oil runs rebound in April as fuel demand picks up

Visitors at Shanghai Disney Resort. Easing of travel restrictions will push up China’s fuel consumption. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/we497

Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

China crude oil runs rebound in April as fuel demand picks up

  • Good news for Gulf exporters as demand in key market recovers after easing of coronavirus lockdown
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s daily crude oil throughput rebounded in April from a 15-month low in March as refiners cranked up operations to meet renewed fuel demand after lockdowns imposed
to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak were eased.

The country processed a total of 53.85 million tons of crude oil last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday, equivalent to about 13.1 million barrels per day (bpd). That was some 11 percent higher than 11.78 million bpd in March.

The agency said on Friday it had adjusted the database of industrial enterprises it uses to help compile a range of production numbers. On that basis, Friday April’s crude oil throughput was 0.8 percent above the year-ago level, it said; a Reuters calculation using NBS data from last year put the rise at 3.4 percent.

“In terms of year-on-year percentage change, we only included the companies that existed in both years,” a spokesperson from the agency’s media relations department told Reuters.

“For instance, if a company existed in 2019 but does not exist in 2020, then their figure in 2019 will not be included in 2020 year-on-year percentage calculation.”

Analysts said it would not be not surprising for the agency to revise its year-ago numbers.

“We’ve noticed over the years that the bureau tweaks the refinery output figures often toward end of the year due to under-reporting or delays in data providing by some plants,” said Seng Yick Tee, senior director at consultancy SIA Energy.

Crude runs during the first four months of 2020 in China were 203.48 million tons, according to Friday’s official data, equal to 12.28 million bpd, representing a 3.4 percent drop from a year earlier.

Based on Reuters’ calculations using numbers the bureau published last year, the January-April decline would have been 1.9 percent.

The country’s gasoline and diesel consumption is expected to pick up in the second quarter as factories resume operations and travel restrictions are further relaxed.

Traffic congestion in big Chinese cities has exceeded levels before the coronavirus outbreak as commuters use more private cars to avoid public transport.

Amid the demand pickup, China’s independent, or “teapot” refineries were motivated to ramp up production to take advantage of high profit margins of 870 yuan ($122.63) a ton in April after crude oil prices dropped, Wang Zhao, an analyst at oil industry information consultant Sublime said, speaking before Friday’s data release.

That “theoretical margin” is up from 759 yuan a ton in March, he said.

Meanwhile, the monthly average capacity utilization rate at teapot refiners rose to a record 73 percent in April, according to data tracked by Sublime

State-backed refiners have pushed up crude oil processing rates to around 79 percent in May, according to estimates from consultancy Longzhong Information Group, close to January’s 82 percent level before extensive movement restrictions were imposed to prevent the coronavirus spreading.

The statistics bureau also reported that China’s oil output in April rose to 15.87 million tons, up 0.9 percent from the same month a year earlier. Over the January-April period, China pumped out 64.44 million tons of crude oil, up 2 percent on the year.

Natural gas output expanded 14 percent last month to 16.1 billion cubic meters (bcm), the bureau reported, while January-April production grew 10 percent to 64.4 bcm.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Analysis
Focus: China: first mover – what we can learn/deteriorating relationship with US
World
China says stable bilateral relations in best interests of China, US

Auto workers’ tenuous return offers ray of hope in jobs crisis

Updated 34 min 3 sec ago
AP

Auto workers’ tenuous return offers ray of hope in jobs crisis

  • US motor industry restarts its engine in bid to get stricken economy back on track
Updated 34 min 3 sec ago
AP

DETROIT: Defying a wave of layoffs that has sent the US job market into its worst catastrophe on record, at least one major industry is making a comeback: Tens of thousands of auto workers are returning to factories that have been shuttered since mid-March due to coronavirus fears.

Until now, it was mostly hair salons, restaurants, tattoo parlors and other small businesses reopening in some parts of the country. The auto industry is among the first major sectors of the economy to restart its engine.

About 133,000 US workers — just over half of the industry’s workforce before the pandemic — are expected to pour back into assembly plants that will open in the coming week, according to estimates. In addition, parts-making companies began cranking this week to get components flowing, adding thousands more workers.

Looming in the background is an economy decimated by the pandemic. Nearly 3 million laid-off US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, raising the total seeking aid in the past two months to about 36 million. Although some states have begun to let selected businesses reopen, workers are still reporting difficulty getting unemployment benefits. Freelance, gig and self-employed workers are struggling.

Even the auto sector won’t see a full return to normal yet, and if people don’t start buying vehicles again, workers could be sent home. Yet automakers say there’s enough pent-up demand, especially for pickup trucks, to get factories humming again.

That could help states slow the drain on their unemployment benefit funds. In Michigan, where over one-third of the labor force sought benefits, the fund fell from $4.6 billion before the pandemic to $4.1 billion on April 30, said Jeff Donofrio, director of the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Some returning auto employees could work part-time and get still some unemployment benefits, but federal programs could cover part of their payments, he said.

At Ford, where about 47,000 US factory workers will return by next week, there’s optimism that consumer demand will accompany them. Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley said the company, using data collected from new Ford models from the past two years, is seeing sales recover.

In Europe, China and the US, Ford has found a correlation between the number of trips people take and auto sales, with trips increasing as restrictions eased.

“We started to see in early April a change where people started to take more trips,” Farley said Thursday. “The (sales) decline stopped and our retail sales improved a lot.”

Auto sales in China, where the virus peaked before the US, could be a harbinger of things to come. China sales fell just 2.6 percent in April from a year earlier, compared with a 48 percent free-fall in March. Production at many plants is nearly back to normal after being shut down in January and February. Volkswagen, Honda, Mercedes and Ford reported no virus cases among employees since reopening. Fiat Chrysler had two, but said the workers never entered factories.

Things are worse in Europe, where sales plummeted 55 percent in March and some factories are running at only 40 percent of capacity. The pandemic has affected over 1.1 million European auto industry workers, almost half the sector’s manufacturing jobs. Most are getting paid through government support. A survey of auto parts suppliers shows that a third of executives believe it will take at least two years for the industry to recover.

US sales fell 46 percent in April as the virus took hold, but analysts are forecasting a smaller decline of 30 percent in May. Sales have been juiced by huge incentives, with some automakers offering 0 percent financing for as long as seven years.

Pickup trucks are giving automakers the most hope, said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president at LMC Automotive, a consulting firm. Through April, total auto sales were down 21 percent, but pickups were only off 4 percent, he said.

Yet Schuster says automakers could be a little too optimistic about sales overall. “Those consumers who are still unemployed are not likely to be making auto purchases,” he said.

Some US automakers, like General Motors, are restarting slowly, only bringing back workers on one shift in factories, some of which ran around the clock before the pandemic sent the economy into a tailspin. Others, like Subaru in Indiana, have a full roster of employees.

Although companies are taking precautions, one big virus outbreak at an auto plant could send the industry back into hibernation. And the industry could face parts supply interruptions from Mexico, where the government wants to reopen factories despite rising virus cases.

Automakers in the US are requiring employees to fill out questionnaires daily to see if they have symptoms, taking temperatures with no-touch thermometers before workers enter buildings, and requiring gloves, masks and face shields. They have also tried to keep at least six feet between workers, staggered time between shifts so workers don’t interact, and put up protective barriers when possible.

All the steps were tested on US workers who volunteered to make protective gear and breathing machines while they were laid off. Automakers say they know of no virus cases among workers in the effort.

But Phil Cuthbertson a worker at GM’s transmission plant in Toledo, Ohio, who will return Monday, said he has mixed feelings.

“I just don’t want the whole thing to be pushed on us to go back if it’s not safe,” he said.

Cindy Estrada, United Auto Workers vice president for Fiat Chrysler, said she has been impressed by the companies’ safety commitment. But she is sure some workers, especially in the hard-hit Detroit area, will be fearful because family members or co-workers have had COVID-19.

At least 25 UAW members employed by Detroit automakers have died from the virus, although no one is sure if they caught it at a factory.

The union will be watching in case workers get infected, though there is no magic number for when it will try to close a factory, Estrada said.

“If something looks like it’s becoming a hotspot, then we need to act quickly and make adjustments,” she said. “No one wants to see that happen.”

Topics: Automobile industry

Related

Business & Economy
Up to 36 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
Business & Economy
US unemployment rate likely to get worse: Mnuchin

Latest updates

China crude oil runs rebound in April as fuel demand picks up
Fear: How our bodies respond and what we can do to manage
COVID-19 patients offered psychological support
Auto workers’ tenuous return offers ray of hope in jobs crisis
Are snap polls on Ankara’s horizon?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.