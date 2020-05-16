You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Sunny Days

What We Are Reading Today: Sunny Days

Short Url

https://arab.news/9kyhh

Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Sunny Days

Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

Author: David Kamp

David Kamp’s book takes at look at the birth of children’s educational television programs in a way that is not too dry or bland to read.
Fun, fascinating, and a masterful work of cultural history, Sunny Days captures a wondrous period in the US when a determined few proved that, with persistence and effort, they could change the lives of millions.
The book was incredibly informative while also being completely heartwarming.
“It’s both a rollicking ride through a turbulent time and a joyful testament to what Americans are capable of at their best,” says a review in goodreads.com.
Sunny Days “is a splendid, clever, inspiring, and strangely suspenseful history of the revolution in children’s television that was Sesame Street. This book and casts a bright light of hope during these dark times,” commented author Elizabeth Glibert.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Physiological Ecology

Updated 15 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Physiological Ecology

Updated 15 May 2020
Arab News

Authors: William H. Karasov and Carlos Martinez Del Rio

Unlocking the puzzle of how animals behave and how they interact with their environments is impossible without understanding the physiological processes that determine their use of food resources. but long overdue is a user-friendly introduction to the subject that systematically bridges the gap between physiology and ecology.

Ecologists—for whom such knowledge can help clarify the consequences of global climate change, the biodiversity crisis, and pollution—often find themselves wading through an unwieldy, technically top- heavy literature.

Here, William Karasov and Carlos martínez del rio present the first accessible and authoritative one-volume overview of the physiological and biochemical principles that shape how animals procure energy and nutrients and free themselves of toxins—and how this relates to broader ecological phenomena.

After introducing primary concepts, the authors review the chemical ecology of food, and then discuss how animals digest and process food. their broad view includes symbioses and extends even to ecosystem phenomena such as ecological stochiometry and toxicant biomagnification.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein on Einstein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Horace, The Odes

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Sunny Days
An explosion is heard in Aleppo in Syria - state TV
Hail leaders meet to discuss conditions of workers’ housing
Saudi envoy to UN: Suspending prayers during Ramadan ‘painful’ decision
From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.