What We Are Reading Today: Sunny Days

Author: David Kamp
David Kamp’s book takes at look at the birth of children’s educational television programs in a way that is not too dry or bland to read.
Fun, fascinating, and a masterful work of cultural history, Sunny Days captures a wondrous period in the US when a determined few proved that, with persistence and effort, they could change the lives of millions.
The book was incredibly informative while also being completely heartwarming.
“It’s both a rollicking ride through a turbulent time and a joyful testament to what Americans are capable of at their best,” says a review in goodreads.com.
Sunny Days “is a splendid, clever, inspiring, and strangely suspenseful history of the revolution in children’s television that was Sesame Street. This book and casts a bright light of hope during these dark times,” commented author Elizabeth Glibert.