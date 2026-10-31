How much of your hard-earned money is it fair for the state to tax? What public services should the state finance with that money? Surveys show that people care more about fairness than efficiency in fiscal and economic matters, and that they are increasingly anxious about inequalities of income, wealth, and opportunities.

It’s clear that the choices made by policymakers about who benefits from a given economic policy are also moral choices.

In this book, economist Paolo Mauro looks at the interplay between moral perspectives and policy decisions.