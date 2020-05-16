UN prosecutor hails arrest of Rwanda genocide suspect

You are here

Readers look at a newspaper June 12, 2002 in Nairobi carrying a ‘wanted’ photograph of Rwandan Felicien Kabuga. (Reuters)
  • ‘Today’s arrest underlines the strength of our determination’
  • Felicien Kabuga was indicted by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997 on seven counts including genocide
THE HAGUE: A top UN prosecutor said on Saturday that the arrest of a key Rwanda genocide fugitive in France showed that suspects would be brought to justice for crimes in the 1994 bloodshed.
“The arrest of Felicien Kabuga today is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even 26 years after their crimes,” said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) in The Hague.
“Today’s arrest underlines the strength of our determination.”
The prosecutor praised French authorities, saying the arrest “could not have been made without their exceptional cooperation and skill,” and also thanked other countries and international organizations that helped.
Kabuga is now expected to be transferred to the custody of The Hague to stand trial “following completion of appropriate procedures under French law,” the statement said.
Kabuga was indicted by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997 on seven counts including genocide.
The Rwanda tribunal formally closed in 2015 and its duties have since been taken over by the MICT, which also deals with cases left over from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

At least 25 migrant workers killed in India truck crash

  • The dead were all men, but women and children were among about 30 injured
NEW DELHI: At least 25 migrant workers were killed Saturday when a truck they were packed into hit another vehicle in northern India during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, officials said.
The pre-dawn accident in Uttar Pradesh state was the latest involving some of the millions of migrants left stranded and jobless by the seven-week shutdown.
Scores have died in road and rail accidents and even from exhaustion walking home.
The vehicle carrying about 40 men, women and children struck another truck also carrying laborers and their families that was parked at a roadside cafe in Auraiya district, local magistrate Abishek Singh said.
The dead were all men, but women and children were among about 30 injured, Singh said. He said the driver of the truck was suspected to have fallen asleep.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the accident “extremely tragic” in a Twitter post. He said relief work was in “full swing” at the scene.
Many businesses shut down overnight after the government-imposed lockdown began on March 25, leaving millions of migrant workers destitute.
Desperate to return to their home states, many have walked hundreds of kilometers or hitched rides on trucks.
More than a dozen laborers were killed earlier this month when a train ran over them as they slept on a railway track. Many others have been killed in road accidents.
The crippling lockdown is due to be eased from Monday.

