Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases exceed 52,000

Saudi Arabia announced 10 more deaths from the novel COVID-19 coronavirus and 2,840 new cases of the disease on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 19 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

  • The health ministry said that 1,797 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 23,666
JEDDAH: As 2,840 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday, the highest recorded daily count, the Saudi Ministry of Health said that the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases now stands at 52,016.

Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly announced that there are currently 28,048 active cases of the virus, 166 of which are in critical condition.

He said that 34 percent of cases recorded on Saturday were Saudis while the rest were expats, with Riyadh recording the highest number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom with 839 confirmed cases. 36 percent of today’s cases were female, 9 percent were children, 87 percent were adults aged 18-65, and 4 percent were adults over the age of 65.

Al-Aly announced 1,797 new recoveries on Saturday, raising the total to 23,666, and 10 new fatalities, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 302. The deceased were all expats ranging in age between 30 and 60 with most of the deceased suffering from prior chronic health conditions. Deaths were recorded in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah.

The spokesman announced that 570,000 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted so far to confirm COVID-19 cases.

Al-Abd Al-Aly said that people must follow the government’s instructions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “The way to safety is in our hands, we are all responsible and we’re all able to keep safe by following instructions and adhering to the protocols set in place by the relevant authorities,” he said in the press conference.

The spokesman warned residents not to follow rumors or spread false claims, urging people to rely only on trusted news sources for the latest progress in the fight against COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Public Prosecutor announced two weeks ago that legal action will be taken against individuals who spread misinformation and rumors.

 

Related

From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline

Updated 16 May 2020
Arab News

From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline

  • Bashir: I was scared, but gradually with time I got used to it
  • Bashir sees up to 20 new COVID-19 cases on average
Updated 16 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi medical intern who studied in China is working on the frontline in the Kingdom’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Maaz Bashir, 27, who graduated from Hebei North University’s medical school last January, treats patients in the morning and spends his nights volunteering in quarantine centers.

He learned about the killer virus in the last few weeks of his studies in China but had not expected to be part of the Saudi teams combating the pandemic so soon after returning home.

“I was scared, but gradually with time I got used to it. Now I deal with COVID-19 patients every day and I see up to 20 new cases on average; it has become part of my work routine,” he said.

During the first days of the outbreak, Bashir received training on how to deal with the virus and its patients, which helped him overcome his fear and qualified him to work with the team at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah.

Members of Bashir’s family, especially his mother, had concerns about him contracting COVID-19 and calming their fears was one of the challenges he had to face.

“As a medical intern, I couldn’t contain my enthusiasm to learn and try different new experiences. My mother was convinced only after she saw my determination to pursue this noble mission. Now she supports me,” he said. 

However, his family’s backing has placed a heavier responsibility on his shoulders in ensuring he does not expose them to the infection. He isolates himself at home and undergoes regular tests for COVID-19 as do his hospital colleagues.

Bashir said that witnessing new patients testing positive for COVID-19 could sometimes be emotional and extremely difficult to deal with. “I can’t forget one kid who had renal failure and tested positive for COVID-19. Such child victims really break my heart.”

He urged others to join the country’s battle against the virus by looking for volunteer jobs in quarantine centers or hospitals.

Bashir plans to continue his higher education in China when the health crisis is over and after he completes his internship program, saying that he won a scholarship from the same university he graduated from in China.

He pointed out that over the last couple of years he had witnessed a growing interest among Saudis to study in China. “I received many questions through my Twitter account from Saudis who showed an interest in completing their studies in China.”

Bashir speaks Arabic, English, Chinese and Burmese (the official language of Myanmar), learning the last two while he was a student in China. He studied medicine in Syria for two years but left shortly after war broke out in the country, heading to China in 2015.

Related

