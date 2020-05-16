Saudi Furijat settles 610 bills worth SR40 million on its tenth day

RIYADH: The newly launched Furijat service settled 610 bills worth nearly SR40 million ($10.6 million) on its tenth day on behalf of people convicted in non-criminal financial cases.

A media spokesman for the General Directorate for Prisons said the initiative aims to provide Saudi citizens and residents with a simple and safe medium to donate money to people convicted in non-criminal financial cases who are eligible for benefit from governmental support programs, to help them pay their debt to society.

A number of criteria were adopted for beneficiaries, providing donors with information about where and to whom their money might go.

Donors can make payments by clicking on the application icon on the website of the General Directorate of Prisons and choosing the category of beneficiary to donate to.

When the authorities confirm the receipt of the donated amount, the beneficiary, his debt repaid, is released while his civil record is cleared.

The directorate noted that anyone can use this application to help people convicted of financial cases via the Absher platform, by choosing the person they wish to donate to and the donation amount, completing the process via the SADAD application provided by SAMA.