You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Furijat settles 610 bills worth SR40 million on its tenth day

Saudi Furijat settles 610 bills worth SR40 million on its tenth day

Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrub5

Updated 16 May 2020
SPA

Saudi Furijat settles 610 bills worth SR40 million on its tenth day

  • Donors can make payments by clicking on the application icon on the website of the General Directorate of Prisons and choosing the category of beneficiary to donate to
Updated 16 May 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The newly launched Furijat service settled 610 bills worth nearly SR40 million ($10.6 million) on its tenth day on behalf of people convicted in non-criminal financial cases.

A media spokesman for the General Directorate for Prisons said the initiative aims to provide Saudi citizens and residents with a simple and safe medium to donate money to people convicted in non-criminal financial cases who are eligible for benefit from governmental support programs, to help them pay their debt to society.

A number of criteria were adopted for beneficiaries, providing donors with information about where and to whom their money might go.

Donors can make payments by clicking on the application icon on the website of the General Directorate of Prisons and choosing the category of beneficiary to donate to.

When the authorities confirm the receipt of the donated amount, the beneficiary, his debt repaid, is released while his civil record is cleared.

The directorate noted that anyone can use this application to help people convicted of financial cases via the Absher platform, by choosing the person they wish to donate to and the donation amount, completing the process via the SADAD application provided by SAMA.

Topics: Furijat

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Furijat settles 1,110 bills worth SR15.15 million since launch
Saudi Arabia
Saudi scholars join hands to promote Furijat drive

Saudi minister chairs virtual news agency forum

Updated 17 May 2020
SPA

Saudi minister chairs virtual news agency forum

Updated 17 May 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s acting media minister, Majid Al-Qasabi, on Saturday chaired a virtual forum about the role of news agencies in supporting anti-coronavirus efforts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Qasabi is chairman of the executive council of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), which hosted the forum to highlight the role of the agencies as reliable sources of information in spreading awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. 

The forum  provided an opportunity for the news agencies to exchange their experiences in disseminating knowledge and truthful information, in addition to combating fake news and rumors.

It was attended by the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen; the president of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Bandar Hajjar; the director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Dr. Salim Al-Malik; the directors of news agencies in OIC countries, and permanent representatives to the OIC.

Al-Qasabi said that the world was experiencing unprecedented exceptional circumstances because of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected all aspects of life and required concerted efforts by the international community to find a vaccine.

Among the efforts was the call by Saudi Arabia to hold an extraordinary G20 summit to discuss ways of coordinating the global push to combat the pandemic.

Al-Qasabi launched the annual program of virtual activities and training, which will benefit 2,200 media professionals from OIC countries, during the forum.

UNA, formerly known as the International Islamic News Agency, is an OIC specialist institution that was set up more than four decades ago. It is headquartered in Jeddah and aims to highlight Islamic cultural heritage, enhance ties among OIC member states, advance professional links and technical cooperation among agencies, as well as promote Muslim awareness toward political, economic and social issues.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia buys $7.7 billion shares in world’s best known companies
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students use online platforms to share graduation joy

Latest updates

Obama slams government’s handling of COVID19 as US death toll rises nears 90,000
Brazil passes Italy and Spain in confirmed coronavirus cases
INTERVIEW: Coronavirus pandemic a turning point in business history, says leading Saudi executive
What We Are Reading Today: The Chiffon Trenches
Saudi Arabia buys $7.7 billion shares in world’s best known companies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.